Fun Social Benefit Launches for R4G Referral Program Sponsor Chocolate School Gig

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for kids; participate in referral program to sponsor an exclusive chocolate student gig at your LA school.

Participate in referral program to help fund gigs for kids in your school...and change their life for good.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative chocolate contests and fun gigs for kids to love work.

Participate in referral program, by simply introducing a company hiring professional staff; and proceeds generated will help create and fund a fun gig for kids at your designated school.

The chocolate school program is perfect for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School Students. Recruiting for Good creates creative gigs for kids to participate remotely; and reward LA's Finest Chocolate.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love to positively impact kids' lives for good, and LA's Finest Chocolate; participate today to enjoy both. I have been sponsoring creative writing contests for 10 years; and in 2014, I created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica."

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to love work (teach positive values).

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids in Middle School to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest paid gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.

The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate). With your help, we’ll sponsor and create a kids gig at a designated LA school of your choice. www.ChocolateSchoolProgram.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fun Social Benefit Launches for R4G Referral Program Sponsor Chocolate School Gig

