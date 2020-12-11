2020-12-11 15:22:15.87 $300,000 Holiday Scratchers Prize Won In Eldon

2020-12-11 15:22:15.87

When Rhonda Harden plays Scratchers, she tends to make her choice based on the current ticket number on a given game. Recently, this led her to try out the Missouri Lottery’s “Merry Multiplier” Scratchers game, which she purchased at Casey’s General Store, 224 W. 4th St., in Eldon.

“It was on ‘001,’” she explained. “I had bought ‘000’ and it didn’t win, so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll take “001” and be on my way.’”

Harden then scratched the ticket in her car while pumping gas, only to reveal that she was holding one of the game’s $300,000 top-prize winners.

“You just really can’t believe it,” she said, trying to describe the experience of uncovering such a large prize.

Players can enter their holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery Players Club accounts to receive entry into the “Home for the Holidays” second-chance promotion, which has one more drawing on Jan. 5. The promotion’s grand prize is a $32,000 taxes-paid home makeover allowance, and 10 second prizes of $1,000 taxes-paid will also be awarded.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for prize claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.