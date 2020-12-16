Complimentary Registration Now Available for Virtual Offerings

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm Announces Virtual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology and Two-Part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium

LiVDerm is proud to announce a new format for the highly anticipated 19th Annual South Beach Symposium (SBS) conference. The conference will be delivered in two parts: SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit (delivered 100% online & available at no cost), and SBS Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit (delivered live, in-person). In delivering two distinct programs that center on the latest education in dermatology, the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium will provide in-depth educational experiences for practitioners of all specialties and levels of experience across the dermatology spectrum.

On February 4-5, 2021, SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit will deliver the latest clinical strategies and industry insights directly to practitioners across the country. Topics will include the impact of COVID-19 on the dermatology industry, cutaneous oncology, hair restoration, and much more. Utilizing live-streamed sessions, on-demand content, faculty Q&A, live engagement, interpersonal networking opportunities, attendee gift boxes, and more, the event will optimize all the advantages of virtual education. Similarly, the annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium (MOPD) will be delivered February 4-5, fully online and with an expanded 1½ day of educational content. Furthermore, for the first time ever, the entirety of the conference (SBS Part I & MOPD) will be available at no cost.

SBS Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit will be held in-person the Fall of 2021 in South Florida, and will center on the most cutting-edge techniques, tools, and industry updates in aesthetic medicine. The conference will cover a broad sphere of topics including cosmetic surgery, plastics, cosmeceuticals, lasers, practice management and much more. With an agenda centered on actionable learning, this meeting will deliver the most cutting-edge education in aesthetic dermatology through numerous interactive opportunities including a hands-on cadaver workshop, numerous live demonstrations, expert Q&A, and more.

In addition to allowing practitioners to participate in a safer and more convenient environment in 2021, the new, two-part program structure will provide expanded, more immersive educational experiences for attendees. With in-depth programming centered on two distinct fields within the dermatology industry, the two-part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium will provide a comprehensive review of the most cutting-edge information across the broad scope of dermatology.

For more information visit www.livderm.org and/or contact the LiVDerm Educational Team at 561-893-8625.

Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP LiVDerm 5619970112 amanda@livderm.org