business.com Names Four Top Products as “Best of the Best” for Small Businesses in 2020

Inaugural awards program highlights the four essential tools business owners needed to survive and succeed in 2020

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today business.com, a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, introduced a new annual editorial-driven awards program, the business.com “Best of the Best” Awards, dubbed the Bizzzies, showcasing the top four products and services tools business owners leaned on to survive this unprecedented year.



The inaugural “Best of the Best” award winners were selected from business.com’s recently launched “Best Picks” program which reviews SMB-focused product and services across more than 55 categories. Over the past 12 months alone, the editorial team evaluated 2,500 business products and selected 244 Best Picks. Of those, the four “Best of the Best” across finance, marketing, HR and technology, were determined based on their essential role in helping businesses survive. Winners of the 2020 program include solutions from Constant Contact, Helcim, Hubstaff, and Zoom. To learn more visit www.business.com/articles/best-of-best/.

2020 winners include:

Finance – Helcim for Credit Card Processing

Helcim earned this year's award because of its low and transparent pricing for payment processing.

– Helcim for Credit Card Processing Helcim earned this year's award because of its low and transparent pricing for payment processing. Marketing – Constant Contact for Email Marketing

A rare combination of affordable pricing plans, easy-to-use tools and impressive delivery rate.

– Constant Contact for Email Marketing A rare combination of affordable pricing plans, easy-to-use tools and impressive delivery rate. HR – Hubstaff, Employee Monitoring

The best solution for remote monitoring, with affordable pricing, support for as few as two users, and ease of use.

– Hubstaff, Employee Monitoring The best solution for remote monitoring, with affordable pricing, support for as few as two users, and ease of use. Technology – Zoom, Video Conferencing

This video conferencing company made it cheap and easy to host virtual meetings for all sized businesses.

“At business.com, we focus much of our coverage on the topics small business owners rely on most. Providing advice in the areas of finance, human resources, marketing and technology is at the forefront of our work,” said Eric Noe, VP of Content for business.com. “This new awards program is designed to recognize the most essential tools small businesses need to not only maintain their operations, but stay connected to their employees and customers – no matter the challenges that persist.”



Reviewed and selected by a team of independent researchers, business.com product reviews evaluate the industry’s best tools and services specifically designed to help small businesses. Recommendations are then paired with deep resource-based content aimed at educating business owners on what best suits their needs and arming them with the information needed to make confident, knowledge-based buying decisions.



To learn more about the reviews program or to read previous reviews on nearly 250 Best Picks visit www.business.com/buying-guides/.



About business.com

business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.

Media contact:

Julie Crotty

Attune Communications

978-877-0053

julie@attunecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52be8213-8175-46a7-9f35-857260b2f853