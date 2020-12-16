The GIANT Company Supports 22 Pennsylvania Child Care Facilities Impacted by COVID-19 Through Grant Program

Each Child Care Facility Receives Up To $10,000 to Stay Afloat, Expand Offerings to Care for Local Families in Greater Ways

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today that 22 Pennsylvania child care facilities will receive funding through its $200,000 grant program, which received over one thousand applications. Announced in October, the program will provide funding to licensed child care providers that are facing operational and financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each beneficiary will receive a grant between $5,000 and $10,000. Funding is being provided by both The GIANT Company and The Hershey Company, in partnership with Pennsylvania Key.



“Within days, we received over 400 applications from child care facilities across the Commonwealth, each sharing the struggles they have been facing since the onset of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “It’s our hope that these grants provide some much needed relief to the child care providers who mean so much to the families they care for, and serve as a symbol of our gratitude for all that they do to connect families for a better future.”

“Given Hershey’s longtime legacy of supporting children and youth, we know the crucial role that child care providers play in supporting families and communities,” said Leigh Horner, vice president, corporate communications and global sustainability, The Hershey Company. “We’re glad to help stabilize these 22 facilities and look forward to seeing them continue making a difference in the lives of children and their families.”

Grant funding will provide much-needed relief for child care facilities looking to keep people employed, strengthen and expand services, and continue to serve Pennsylvania families.

The 22 recipients are located in communities served by GIANT or MARTIN’S stores that have remained open for at least part of 2020 after stay-at-home orders were implemented. Preference was given to applicants that may be forced to close without financial support, as well as those in underserved areas, those that serve meals, those impacted by school scheduling changes, those offering innovative services, and those that have had to increase staff and/or operating hours to meet new needs.

The following child care facilities are the recipients of a grant from The GIANT Company:

Akira Academy Daycare and Preschool, Chester

Blair Regional YMCA, Hollidaysburg

Brightside Academy (multiple locations), Philadelphia

CARE-A-LOT Learning Center, LLC, Philadelphia

Children’s Village, Inc., Philadelphia

Chinatown Learning Center, Philadelphia

East End United Community Center’s Little Legends Daycare, Uniontown

Enrichment Academy, Chester

Exceptional Learning Academy, Philadelphia

Family Circle Academy, Philadelphia

Golden Child Learning Academy, Pocono Summit

Hansel & Gretel Early Learning Center, Harrisburg

Incredible Kids Learning Center, Inc., Philadelphia

L&L Discovery and Early Learning, Philadelphia

Main Street Scholars Learning Center, Northampton

Robin’s Nest Early Learning Center, Philadelphia

Small Wonders Childcare Inc., Uniontown

The Education Express Early Learning Center, Brookhaven

Today’s Child (multiple locations), Lansdowne

Uni-Vision Childcare, Lancaster

West Shore Branch YMCA Child Care, Camp Hill

Wonderspring Pottstown, Pottstown

“Robin’s Nest Early Learning Center is a tiny, yet mighty, preschool and daycare center serving North Philadelphia. Our center has been adversely impacted by the devastating effects of COVID-19 and has been struggling to stay afloat since the onset of the pandemic,” said Aaliyah McCullough, director, Robin’s Nest Early Learning Center. “This grant means more to our center than words can express. It will help us keep our doors open, prevent layoffs, and fund the purchase of appropriate PPE for all of our children and staff. Our staff works tirelessly to take care of little ones, and now a giant is stepping in and is looking after us. On behalf of our staff, children, and families we serve, we would like to thank The GIANT Company for this generous contribution.”

To learn more about the criteria used in determining the recipients, visit https://www.pakeys.org/GIANTprovidergrant/.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

