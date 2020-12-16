PennDOT Urges Caution Ahead of Latest Winter Storm

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that winter weather and challenging driving conditions are expected today through Thursday morning for areas covered by PennDOT District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

Snowfall is expected to be heavy through the region and drivers could encounter sudden snow squalls. Along with impacting roadway conditions, heavy squalls can also restrict or eliminate a driver’s visibility.

PennDOT recommends that you avoid traveling during winter storms if possible. Motorists who must be on the road are urged to use caution while driving. If motorists encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

• Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions. • Turn on your headlights. • Stay in your lane. • Increase your following distance. • Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required. • Use defroster and wipers. • Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice. • Use four-way flashers when traveling slowly. • Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision. • Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

PennDOT is prepared, with plow trucks and other equipment ready. Salt, anti-skid, and other materials are in good supply. Crews will be working around the clock if necessary, to keep roads safe and passable. Motorists should leave plenty of space – six car lengths --- when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials. Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. For PennDOT regional information on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

