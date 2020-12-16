PennDOT Warns Motorists to be Alert for Wintry Weather Conditions

​With wintry weather and snow in the forecast today into tomorrow, PennDOT is reminding motorists in northwest Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur.

Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility. Additionally, falling temperatures and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.

If motorists do encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

• Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

• Turn on your headlights.

• Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

• Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

• Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

• Use your defroster and wipers.

• Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

• During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

• Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

• Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

• Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Citizens can also find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

