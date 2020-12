ZC Rubber Unveils Massive Billboards in 4 Countries for Westlake and Arisun Tire Brands

ZC Rubber (http://www.ZC-Rubber.com/), the world’s 10th largest tire manufacturer, unveils massive billboards in 4 world-famous locations covering the United States, Australia, Thailand, and Germany.

The tire maker will showcase its Arisun and Westlake Tire brands through the sprawling 25-story, 15,000-square-foot building side LED display wrapping around the American Eagle store as the second launch at the heart of Times Square in New York. The company will also roll out a simultaneous billboard launch located at the Melbourne Galleria in Melbourne, the Palladium Square in Bangkok, and the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to gain a stronger global presence.

“We see it as a perfect opportunity to increase our global brand image and market value. This campaign will generate millions of brand impressions worldwide and associates Westlake, Arisun, Goodride with some of the most well-known, established tire brands in the world.” ZC Rubber said.

ZC Rubber achieved upward development and maintained steady growth in 2020, a year full of turmoil, though. “As the safety and value continue to be the core of our success, we are committed to increasing R&D investment and customer support to meet higher market demand. We cherish our relationship with our partners and dealers and hope to help them expand their market share through more diversified strategies for the coming year.”

ZC Rubber ranks among the Top 10 global tire companies in 2020 for the ninth straight year with 2019 tire sales of 3,585 million USD. In 2020, it sees “a sales growth trend continues” despite the impact of the pandemic.

Media Contact: Company Name: Guangzhou Taikunchi Advertising Co., Ltd Contact Person: Ziyu Yan Email: 706955815@qq.com Phone: +86139 2221 8503 Country: China Website: http://www.ZC-Rubber.com/

About ZC Rubber: Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (ZC Rubber) (http://www.ZC-Rubber.com/), headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is the largest tire manufacturer in China. It markets and distributes a full range of passenger car tires, truck and bus tires, off-the-road tires, industrial tires, agricultural tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires, and ATV tires to more than 160 countries worldwide. The company has Westlake, Goodride, Chaoyang, Arisun, Trazano, and Yartu tire brands to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit the ZC Rubber website at http://www.ZC-Rubber.com/.