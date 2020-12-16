Sodium Chlorite Market to Reach USD 323.2 Million By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% | Reports and Data

Surging demand for sodium chlorite in textile is a significant factor influencing the sodium chlorite market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium chlorite market is forecasted to reach USD 323.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sodium chlorite market is observing high growth attributed to its increasing application in the textile industry. Sodium chlorite finds usage in bleaching textile products with the in-situ generation of chlorine dioxide, which is a selective bleaching agent. It is particularly used for synthetic fiber bleaching such as polyamides, polyester, and acrylic, and cellulosic (natural and man-made, mainly for linen). Sodium chlorite is a suitable oxidant that enables the removal of all the colorant on cotton fibers, but it is not so that harsh that it will damage fibers. Therefore, it can be used safely, making permanent whites while keeping the tensile strength intact. Using sodium chlorite involves upholding better control over the bleaching stage pH, which is somewhat acidic, and the addition of an activation agent.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the sodium chlorite industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The lack of demand has pushed the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions have immediate effect on the market, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The application of sodium chlorite as a disinfectant is primarily fueled by the food processing industry, whereas application as bleaching agents is used in paper & pulp and textile industries owing to the oxidizing property.

A surge in the requirement for paper recycling worldwide is anticipated to boost the demand for sodium chlorite in the upcoming years

Chlorine dioxide produced from sodium chlorite serves in various applications. It finds usage in the cleaning of printed circuit boards, treatment of sulfides in the oil & gas industry, and the bleaching of candles and textiles.

The hazardous impact of sodium chlorite on the environment and human health may hamper the market demand in the forecast period.

The market in the North American held a considerable market share in 2019 due to the widening demand for sodium chlorite in the water treatment plants. An urgent need for affordable, sustainable, and steady water substitute that can provide drinkable water across residential and commercial expanses drives the market demand in the region.

Key participants include Airedale Chemical Company Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company Limited, Debyesci, Industry Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Finetech Industry Limited, Alfa Aesar, Tractus Company Limited, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical, and American Elements, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global sodium chlorite market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disinfectant Bleaching Agent Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Water Treatment Paper Textile Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



