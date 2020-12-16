Data Center Cooling Market Value to Hit US$ 27.53 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the global data center cooling market value is projected to hit around US$ 27.53 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.8%

Data center cooling solutions are frequently adopted by the data center operators in order to maintain a permissible temperature limit for its smooth operations. Data centers are needed to work efficiently all the time to process large amount of data. While processing of data, the equipment at data center dissipates heat energy that triggers the need for cooling solutions to prevent the equipment from getting overheated or damaged. In general, two types of cooling systems are used frequently that are water-based and air-based. Within air-based cooling solution, air is circulated through the data center for maintaining the temperature range. Whereas, water-based cooling solution is again segregated into water-cooled racks and immersion cooling where liquid coolants are used to maintain the permissible temperature range.

Growth Factors

Rising demand for cost-effective and efficient data centers, initiatives towards developing eco-friendly data centers are the key factors likely to augment the market size for data center cooling solutions over the coming years. Furthermore, on-going advancements in technology along with rising penetration of smartphones, internet, tablets, and computers anticipated to spur the amount of data generated per year that requires high processing and analysis of data this in turn triggers the need for data center cooling solutions over the projected timeframe.

However, need for higher investment cost, specialized infrastructure, and various cooling challenges while power outages estimated to hinder the market growth over the upcoming years. Furthermore, the emergence of liquid-based and portable cooling solutions as well as the rise in the need for modular data center cooling solution anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forthcoming years.

Regional Snapshots

North America holds prominent market share in 2019 owing to the technological advancements along with significant adoption of data center cooling solutions across diverse range of industries in the region. Additionally, the region being hub for IT companies generates large amount of data that in turn surge the need for effective data centers, thereby propelling the growth of data center cooling solutions. Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific witnesses the highest growth rate between years 2020 and 2027. Prime factors governing the escalating growth of the region are the rising need for cost effective and energy efficient solutions across various industries.

Report Highlights

North America leads the global market and expected to forecast the same trend over the coming years owing to the largest market dedicated for the technology oriented solutions

The Asia Pacific anticipated gaining prominence during the upcoming period because of significant growth opportunity for the application of telecom sector

Air conditioners segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 30% of market share in 2019 as well as projected to exhibit prominent growth over the upcoming years

The precision air conditioners register the fastest growth rate during the analysis period owing to technological advancements along with the introduction to energy-efficient units

Based on application, the telecom segment occupied the largest value share in 2019 and anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the upcoming years

The retail segment estimated to exhibit a CAGR of more than 13% over the analysis period due to the extensive application of social media, smartphones, IPVT, and tablet computers

Key Players & Strategies

The data center cooling industry is immensely consolidated in nature because of the presence of leading market players in the industry that are continuous discovering new cooling methods for the data centers. In the wake of same, these industry participants are largely focused towards upgrading their product quality that in turn strengthens their market hold. For instance, in June 2018, Microsoft Corporation introduced an eco-friendly data center that was located under the sea waters close to Orkney Island, Scotland. The new data center was a part of Phase 2 of the Project Natick that checks the feasibility of the establishment of the systems over the seabed.

In addition to the new innovation in the data center cooling solutions, some companies are focusing on the regional expansion. For instance, in June 2018, Digital Realty Trust Inc., a company dedicated for providing data center, colocation, and interconnected solutions, established its third center located at Toronto, Canada. As per the company, the new data center expected to cater the rising needs of upcoming startups along with well-established technology providers that predominantly focus on digital transformation.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Asetek, Air Enterprises, Climaveneta Climate Technologies (P) Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Coolcentric, Hitachi Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Netmagic Solutions, STULZ GMBH, Telx Holdings, Inc. (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.), Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Co. among others.

