Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group Names Vice President of Cyber and Tech Underwriting

/EIN News/ -- ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group today announced that Ari Giller has been appointed Vice President of Cyber and Tech Underwriting, effective November 13, 2020, reporting to Michael Palotay, the group’s Chief Underwriting Officer. Mr. Giller is based in Chicago and will oversee the West Coast and Midwest underwriting divisions.



“I’m excited to announce Ari’s promotion,” said Mr. Palotay. “He’s distinguished himself as a thought leader, and his unparalleled expertise has kept us forward-thinking in the marketplace. Ari spearheaded our regional distribution approach in the Midwest and has successfully grown that operation for four years. His strategic outlook will continue to be a huge asset as he takes on this leadership role.”

Mr. Giller joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2011 and most recently served as Director - Cyber & Tech Underwriting Midwest. In his new role, he will lead product development, manage new business production, and oversee the cyber and tech underwriting team. His in-depth knowledge and experience of the cyber market has been impactful over the years and will be especially important as the cyber market continues to evolve.

“I am eager to get started,” said Mr. Giller. “As we constantly evaluate exposures in the market, we look to refine our underwriting approach and improve our risk management and prevention services. As industry leaders, we strive to be ahead of the curve during times of continuous change.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $30 billion as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.