Plans for Student’s Long-Running Annual Toy Drive Changed Due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Corinth, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corinth Classical Academy student, Micah Pinson, has organized a toy drive to brighten the holidays for patients at Scottish Rite Hospital for Children since 2010. This year the hospital made the difficult decision to suspend toy donations to limit the spread of COVID-19, but that didn’t deter Pinson. Determined to make 2020 another record-breaking year, Pinson is seeking monetary gifts that will directly benefit patient care and help kids rediscover the joys of childhood this holiday season.

"We are incredibly proud of Micah's selfless efforts and his determination to adapt to challenges,” says Corinth Classical Academy Headmaster John Heitzenrater. “We work to instill character in our students and stress the importance of gratitude by giving back to the community, and Micah has been an example of that for ten years."

Once a patient at Scottish Rite, Pinson has organized the toy drive since he was 7 years old. Pinson has donated hundreds of thousands of toys to Scottish Rite for Children over the past ten years and received countless awards for his dedication to community service. Those interested in donating to help Micah Pinson’s cause can go to community.tsrhc.org/micah-pinson.

