Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations, Named a PR Trailblazer by PROGRESS in Lending
Fintech and Finserv crisis expert recognized for latest crisis drill offering, ēgәlGUARD™
I'm honored to be recognized by PROGRESS in Lending among the industry’s top professionals.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the only crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to mitigating crises for financial institutions and fintechs, today announced its CEO Mary York was recognized as a PR Trailblazer by PROGRESS in Lending for launching the firm’s unique crisis drill offering, ēgәlGUARD™, designed specifically for financial institutions, mortgage lenders and fintechs.
— Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations
For the second year, PROGRESS in Lending is recognizing PR executives and leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to helping organizations build credibility and brand awareness. York has been named among the industry’s top leaders for her dedication to crisis preparedness.
"PR and marketing executives work tirelessly to ensure their clients are true leaders, but they themselves don’t always get recognized. That is why we launched this award. The unique approach that Mary brings to her firm and her clients made her stand out. Mary's dedication to her craft shows in all that she does. She is a true Trailblazer," said Tony Garritano, Founder at PROGRESS in Lending Association.
As the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs, York Public Relations is heavily focused on crisis preparedness and crisis communication, including brand awareness challenges. With a 100% success rate and a keen understanding of the complexities within the industry, it is the only firm with the skills and abilities critical to helping financial institutions and fintechs save and repair their brands. The firm’s network of veteran fintech executives hold more than 140 years of combined industry experience.
Earlier this year, York launched the industry’s first and only unique crisis drill offering, ēgәlGUARD™, designed specifically for financial institutions, mortgage lenders and fintechs. With ēgәlGUARD™, organizations experience a mock crisis drill they must solve. During the process, teams learn the appropriate and effective steps to mitigating an organizational emergency while also minimizing potential chaos.
“All too often, organizations create a crisis plan but fail to practice it, leading to even bigger issues,” said York. “We’re changing that by offering a new type of program, ēgәlGUARD™, allowing financial institutions, lenders and fintechs better prepare for the inevitable. We’re proud of this new offering and honored to be recognized by PROGRESS in Lending among the industry’s top professionals.”
###
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks and credit unions, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com
Mary York
York Public Relations
+ 18006837685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn