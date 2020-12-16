It’s not too late to give a meaningful holiday gift!

Protect polar bear dens, help reindeer thrive and make room for monarchs with WWF-Canada’s virtual Gifts that Change the World. Added bonus: same day delivery!

Toronto, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have gift shipping deadlines passed you by? There's still time to thoughtfully and safely wrap up your holiday shopping with WWF-Canada's assortment of virtual Gifts that Change the World.

Sent right to your loved one’s inbox, these e-cards may be virtual, but their impact is very real with each gift funding conservation efforts that benefit the species or habitat you’ve chosen.



When you choose to help Arctic caribou (aka reindeer) thrive, for example, your gift helps protect age-old calving grounds, where caribou are born and nursed, so this iconic species isn’t found only in our red-nosed holiday tales.

WWF-Canada offers 18 different virtual gifts – all of which are 100 per cent tax deductible and affordably priced from $15 to $75 — that make meaningful last-minute presents.

Protect polar bear dens for $20 : Your gift will help advocate for the proper protection of denning sites and feeding areas throughout the Arctic.

: Your gift will help advocate for the proper protection of denning sites and feeding areas throughout the Arctic. Help a Blanding’s turtle reach its 25 th birthday for $30 : Your gift will keep habitats healthy for turtles and other freshwater wildlife across the country.

: Your gift will keep habitats healthy for turtles and other freshwater wildlife across the country. Fight climate change with nature for $70 : Your gift will power nature-based climate solutions that do double duty by mitigating climate change and restoring wildlife habitat.

: Your gift will power nature-based climate solutions that do double duty by mitigating climate change and restoring wildlife habitat. Keep a river otter’s home clean for $30: Your gift will safeguard the health of Canada’s freshwater for this playful mammal.

Your gift will safeguard the health of Canada’s freshwater for this playful mammal. Show a panda some love for $50: Your gift will support WWF's efforts to expand and protect habitat for giant pandas in China.

Your gift will support WWF's efforts to expand and protect habitat for giant pandas in China. Make way for a monarch butterfly for $25: Your gift will restore native plant habitat along the monarch’s epic migration route.

Your gift will restore native plant habitat along the monarch’s epic migration route. Give capelin room to roll for $30: Your gift will restore and protect spawning habitat where this tiny fish “rolls.” By rebuilding health capelin populations, you’re also helping northern cod, whales and seabirds that depend on capelin for food.

Shipping deadline: Same day delivery right to their inbox.

Shop virtual gifts at https://shop.wwf.ca/collections/virtual-gifts

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.



Emily Vandermeer, communications specialist WWF-Canada 5196161556 evandermeer@wwfcanada.org