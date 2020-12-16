Elms Marketing Ltd and Silver Crystal Sports Announce an Innovative Joint Venture to Redefine the Worldwide Jersey Customization Experience

A joint venture to create seamless and insight-based customization services across Europe and North America.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elms Marketing Ltd. (“Elms”) and Silver Crystal Sports (“SCS”) today announced the establishment of a joint venture to redefine sports jersey customization services within the global sporting landscape.

The strategic partnership will leverage the manufacturing and distribution of Elm’s and SCS’s sports portfolios to increase synergies underpinned by Fanzones technology solutions in both the online and physical retail spaces.

SCS will have exclusive distribution rights in North America, Australia, and New Zealand to distribute licensed names and numbers for English Premier League Super Clubs Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC, as well as licensed Names, Numbers & Sleeve Badges for the English Football League (EFL) and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL). They will also have the exclusive rights to official badges for UEFA Champions League, Europa League, the winner’s badges for the FIFA World Cup, as well as the EURO 2020 Nike Federation Names and Numbers. Customers can order EPL, EFL, SPFL, UEFA, MLS, NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB lettering and numbering directly from Fanzones.com’s new direct shopping portal www.shop.fanzones.com launched in December 2020 initially with UEFA & FIFA product followed by additional sports league inventory updated weekly. Customers can also work with their local distributors to facilitate purchasing.

“Silver Crystal Sports has been unmatched in their service and technology solutions in North America, providing one of the best examples of retail entertainment in sports today,’ said Peter Gleeson, Managing Director at Elms Group. “We’re excited to bring their knowledge and technology to Europe to help decrease the time at retail to receive a custom jersey while increasing sales for our partners. We are also delighted to be able to utilize SCS’s years of experience in the US Sports market to help elevate the group's football portfolio in North America, New Zealand, and Australia”.

“We are proud to enter into this venture with Elms – combining our decades of experience and expertise to provide official jersey customization products for the wider European market,” said Adam Crystal, Co-CEO of Silver Crystal Sports. “Together, we are elevating and redefining the jersey customization experience for the European market to be more seamless and personalized as they cheer on their teams at home or at the pitch”.

Under the partnership agreement, Elms will have the distribution rights to SCS’s sports portfolio including the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL; in addition to the exclusive rights to sell and distribute their proprietary Fanzones technology of kiosk and mobile customization solutions within the retail market.

For more information contact:

Silver Crystal Group – info@silvercrystalsports.com; www.silvercrystalgroup.com

Elms Marketing Ltd. - eanna@elmsmarketing.co.uk; www.elmsmarketing.co.uk





Shop Fanzones Now:

www.shop.fanzones.com

www.silvercrystalgroup.com

Jamie Kokiw Silver Crystal Sports 647-631-3064 JKokiw@silvercrystalsports.com