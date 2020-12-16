Freixenet, Global Sparkling Wine Leader, Launches Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

/EIN News/ -- WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freixenet is thrilled to announce the launch of Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White and Rosé, a disruptive innovation that combines the trending low- and no-alcohol and sparkling wine segments to address consumer need for a product that’s 0% Alcohol*, 100% Celebration.



“Since my family begun producing sparkling wine in 1914, our goal has always been to make a high-quality product that resonates with consumers, and demonstrates the pinnacle that can be achieved within a sparkling wine category, whether it be Cava, Prosecco, or Sonoma sparkling,” says Pedro Ferrer, Global Co-CEO of Henkell Freixenet, parent company of Freixenet Mionetto USA.

“Knowing that 35% of Americans are choosing to lead alcohol-free lifestyles, we felt it was our responsibility to apply our sparkling winemaking expertise to produce two new cuvées—our Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White and Rosé—that taste like premium sparkling wine and can be enjoyed whenever you want a glass of bubbles, no matter the occasion.”

Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White and Rosé are produced in the Penedès DO of Spain, which is also home to Freixenet’s #1 Cava worldwide. The result is two fresh, fruit-forward sparkling wines containing 0.00-0.05% alcohol that cater to the health- and wellness-conscious consumer, and can be enjoyed at any moment.

“Freixenet has gained recognition around the world for its iconic Cordon Negro Cava, but it’s the ‘celebration moment’ that is at the core of the brand DNA,” says Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “We wanted everyone to be able to enjoy all of life’s moments, both big and small, in a way that fits with their lifestyle. Many consumers are choosing not to drink alcohol for a number of reasons, but with Freixenet, they can still hear the exciting ‘pop’ of a sparkling wine bottle and enjoy a glass of alcohol-removed bubbles without compromising on taste or experience.”

Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White and Rosé retail for $12, and are available nationwide this December.

*Contains less than 0.05% alcohol.

About Freixenet

Freixenet (pronounced fresh-eh-net), best known for its “black bottle bubbly” Cordon Negro, is a family-owned company that grew from humble beginnings in rural Catalonia. The roots of Freixenet stretch back to 1861 and are embedded in the history of two longstanding families, the Ferrers and the Salas, whose expertise, determination, and ingenuity intertwined to form the foundation of the company that is now the number one producer of sparkling wine globally.

In 2018, Freixenet expanded its sparkling wine offerings through its launch of Ice Cuvée followed by Prosecco and Italian Rosé, innovations in the Ice and Italian sparkling categories that speak directly to consumer demand. Now with the 2020 launch of Alcohol-Removed, Freixenet offers consumers 0% Alcohol*, 100% Celebration.

Today, Freixenet Cordon Negro is the number one Cava in the US; Freixenet Ice Cuvée is the fastest growing Ice product in the US; Freixenet Prosecco has premiumized the Prosecco landscape; and Freixenet Alcohol-Removed is at the forefront of the low- and no-alcohol trend.

The proof, as they say, is in the bottle: Today, the most often popped corks in the world say Freixenet.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

Freixenet Mionetto USA is the exclusive agent for the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Freixenet (Penedès), Freixenet Prosecco (Veneto), Mionetto (Veneto), iL Prosecco (Veneto), Segura Viudas (Penedès), Gloria Ferrer (Sonoma), WindVane (Sonoma), Mía (Barcelona), Henkell (Wiesbaden), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Bollicini (Italy), i heart Wines (Global Brand), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), Alto Vento (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), René Barbier (Catalonia), and Ferrer Family Wines (Spain).

