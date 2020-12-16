Billtrust Announces Appointment of Juli Spottiswood to its Board of Directors

Syncapay, Inc. CEO Brings Significant Fintech Leadership Experience to B2B Integrated Payments Leader

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 16, 2020 – Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader, has announced that Juli Spottiswood has joined its Board of Directors.



Juli is Chairman and CEO of Syncapay, Inc., a holding company formed in 2017 in conjunction with the acquisition of daVinci Payments by Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners. In December, 2020, daVinci merged with North Lane Technologies via a new majority equity investment from funds advised by Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

"Juli’s appointment strengthens an already world-class group of directors, and I’m excited to welcome her and leverage her many years of fintech leadership experience,” said Flint Lane, Billtrust Founder & CEO.

Prior to forming Syncapay, Juli was the President & CEO of Parago, Inc., a tech-enabled marketing services and payments company that she co-founded in 1999 that worked with some of the nation’s largest brands and retailers in the US and UK. The company was sold to Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. in 2014. During Juli’s tenure at Parago, she pioneered the use of open loop prepaid cards in the corporate incentives space and was a founding board member of the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association.

"I am excited and honored to join the Billtrust Board of Directors,” said Spottiswood. “I’m looking forward to joining my fellow Board members and Billtrust management to advance our accounts receivables automation and integrated payments leadership and innovation.”

Juli has been recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, holds a patent, and has won several awards including the Stevie Award for Women in Business. Juli has served as Audit Chairman and board member at Cardtronics PLC, the world’s largest retail ATM provider, since 2011 and is a member of YPO.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under the header “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by South Mountain Merger Corp. on October 26, 2020, as amended. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

BilltrustIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Simpson

msimpson@billtrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/228115b7-bdec-48cd-9692-b4a42f109452