HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Our Executive Committee's broad experience and varied perspectives continue to position the Task Force as an important voice and driving force for delivery system transformation.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, today announced its FY 2021 Executive Committee. Current Chair Blair Childs, Senior Vice President at Premier, will be joined by two newly elected officers in Emily Brower, Senior Vice President of Clinical Integration and Physician Services for Trinity Health, who will serve as Vice Chair, and Jim Sinkoff, Deputy Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Sun River Health who was installed as the Secretary and Treasurer. Both Brower and Sinkoff previously served as Executive Committee members, and Brower is slated to become the Task Force Chair in October of 2021.
Other newly elected members for the FY 2021 Executive Committee include Debbie Rittenour, Chief Executive Officer of the UAW Retiree Benefits Trust and Todd Van Tol, Senior Vice President of Health Care Value for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, who was elected to a new term.
“Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Task Force’s Executive Committee and my ongoing gratitude to others who continue to serve,” said HCTTF Chair Blair Childs. “I look forward to working with the Committee as HCTTF continues to lead in transforming our health care system to one that promotes and rewards value.”
“The Task Force is fortunate to enjoy this Committee’s dedicated leadership and the newly elected members strengthen that commitment,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF’s Executive Director. “Our Executive Committee’s broad experience and varied perspectives continue to position the Task Force as an important voice and driving force for delivery system transformation.”
The foregoing members join four continuing Executive Committee members: Angela Meoli, SVP, Network Strategy and Provider Experience at Aetna, A CVS Health Company; Shelly Schlenker, Executive Vice President, Chief Advocacy Officer at CommonSpirit Health; and Sue Sherry, Deputy Director of Community Catalyst. The bios of all Task Force Executive Committee members are showcased on the Task Force website: https://hcttf.org/leadership-staff/executive-committee/
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
