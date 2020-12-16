Sustainable, Traceable, and Trusted, KnowSeafood Makes Holiday Celebrations Delicious

New online market offering premium, restaurant-quality seafood delivers the perfect last-minute gift for home chefs who care about healthy and sustainable eating with superior flavor.

/EIN News/ -- New Bedford, Mass, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowSeafood is the first online seafood market to offer an array of all-natural, sustainable, fully traceable seafood authenticated by blockchain technology. Every piece of seafood sold—including sushi-grade arctic salmon, Maine lobster tails, and the sweetest scallops from America’s North Atlantic waters—is of the highest quality and can be traced back to its source, guaranteed.

With two-day delivery, KnowSeafood also makes the ideal last-minute gift for every home chef—which these days means everyone—and checks all the boxes for recipients who care about a number of issues: all-natural ingredients with no additives or preservatives; environmental protection and sustainability; transparent food chains with a direct connection to food producers; and unmatched quality and taste.

Along with gift cards, KnowSeafood is offering two promotions to help last-minute gift-givers. The “21 for ’21” promotion offers $50 off 21 portions of six celebration-worthy seafood varieties, including scallops, halibut, jumbo shrimp, tuna steaks, salmon, and lobster tails for $149. Or “Seas the Day” and get $20 off orders of $99 or more using code KS20 at checkout for first-time customers…plus get free shipping!

The founders of KnowSeafood are passionate about delivering only the best fish with proven provenance. They work exclusively with fisheries that maintain the highest sustainability standards and are committed to environmental protection. They’ve met the people who catch and handle the fish, they’ve inspected their operations inside and out, and they’ve personally vetted their sustainability practices. Customers and gift recipients can meet the people who catch the fish too—and track exactly how their seafood got from ocean to front door via interactive maps and stories on the KnowSeafood website.

Innovative blockchain technology underpins this traceability and ensures the entire food chain is fully transparent. Every KnowSeafood supply partner is required to adopt blockchain technology and upload harvesting, processing, and shipping data. The data is immutable and cannot be changed, guaranteeing every detail of when and where the seafood was caught, processed, and shipped is accurately recorded, building trust directly into the food chain.

This transparent food chain effectively removes the fear of buying “bad” fish—fish that’s been mislabeled, treated with additives, or drained of flavor. One study found more than 20% of the fish sold in grocery stores is mislabeled, often with inferior fish sold as a more expensive species.

KnowSeafood also ensures all of its seafood is frozen only once when harvesters inspect, grade, prepare, pack their seafood into individual portions and then flash freeze it at -40°c to -80°c, all within hours of being landed. This guarantees exceptional quality and avoids the degradation in flavor and texture that occurs when seafood is iced, thawed, and frozen multiple times (this freeze-thaw cycle is sadly common in the seafood industry). KnowSeafood is thawed just once when it’s safely in the consumer’s home and ready to be cooked. What’s more, KnowSeafood is natural, with no additives or preservatives, and comes with a 100% happiness guarantee.

KnowSeafood is making a serious commitment to combat climate change with its net-zero carbon emissions cold storage facility in New Bedford, Mass. All product is shipped in Vericool boxes made with 100% compostable insulation and 100% recyclable materials.

KnowSeafood’s innovative use of blockchain technology results in the highest quality seafood for as little as $6.50 per portion, with guaranteed good taste delivered directly to your door for the holidays.

###

About KnowSeafood

Founded by seafood industry veterans Paul Neves and Daniel McQuade, KnowSeafood is a startup based in New Bedford, MA, with offices in Raleigh, NC. KnowSeafood is the first direct-to-consumer online seafood market using blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability in its supply chain. Its mission is providing U.S. consumers with direct access to the best quality sustainable, natural seafood from a trusted network of global harvesters while working to protect the environment and ensure ocean biodiversity. It’s the first online seafood market to eliminate the middlemen and the risk of fish fraud and mislabeling, giving U.S. consumers a direct connection to sustainable harvesters from around the world and the ability to trace their seafood every step of the way from the ocean to the front door. From Norwegian salmon and Peruvian Mahi-Mahi to New Bedford, MA’s own wild scallops, KnowSeafood delivers trusted seafood with a proven provenance directly to the discerning home chef.

Website: https://bit.ly/KnowSeafood

Youtube: https://bit.ly/KnowSeafoodIntro

Contact:

Daniel McQuade

daniel@knowseafood.com

+1.508.525.3477

Whitney Foard Small

whitney@crushedlimemedia.com

+66.86.529.0333

Daniel McQuade, Co-founder and CEO, KnowSeafood

Daniel McQuade is the Co-founder and CEO of KnowSeafood, a privately held direct-to-consumer seafood ecommerce platform that uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability in its supply chain. KnowSeafood partners with a rigorously vetted group of global harvesters of sustainable, natural seafood in order to eliminate the middlemen and offer their products directly to the consumer.

Before founding KnowSeafood, Daniel successfully founded 3 companies and pioneered the first USDA-approved Natural Light Beef company. In 2019, Daniel worked directly with IBM FoodTrust to deliver the first fully integrated blockchain solution that allowed consumers to see the entire journey of their seafood from point of harvest to plate. Working off the success of that project and recognizing the consumer demand for traceability in the seafood supply chain, Daniel went on to co-found KnowSeafood.

Since 2009, Daniel has been a counselor for the Columbia-Harlem Small Business Development Center at the Columbia Business School in NYC, where he helps entrepreneurs and small business ventures achieve next-stage growth. In 2013, he joined Venture for All, an affiliate of Columbia Business School, as a director and adjunct professor developing the frameworks for a suite of world-class business school programs. This global online initiative aims to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in emerging markets through education and mentorship.

Over the course of his career, Daniel has created, worked with, and volunteered with CSR and non-profit organizations in capacities ranging from founder, president, executive board member, and trustee, providing over $7 Million in grants to a wide range of non-profit institutions focusing on education, health, and wellness.

Paul Neves, Co-founder and COO, KnowSeafood

Paul Neves is the Co-founder and COO of KnowSeafood, a privately held direct-to-consumer seafood e-commerce platform that uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability in its supply chain. KnowSeafood partners with a rigorously vetted group of global harvesters of sustainable, natural seafood in order to eliminate the middlemen and offer their products directly to the consumer.

The man behind the scenes, Paul is always looking for ways to improve process, and can usually be found elbow-deep in product, making sure it’s the best it can be for the end consumer. Born into the seafood industry, Paul represents the fourth generation of the Neves fishing family. He started his career unloading boats on the docks in New Bedford, Massachusetts, went on to manage seafood plants, and has founded or co-founded multiple companies. He learned from the bottom up, which is why he takes pride in building a strong team and sees the value of every member, no matter their position or title.

In 2006, Paul co-founded Oceans Alive Scallops, a company that cemented its reputation as a favorite among white tablecloth restaurants after chef Josiah Rosenberg won Season 5 of Bravo TV’s Top Chef using Oceans Alive Scallops. Oceans Alive was one of the original members of the American Scallop Association, which funded the research to establish the Atlantic Scallop fishery as a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fishery. Sustainability has always been a priority, and Paul has been involved in everything from equipment design to use of byproducts and plant operation efficiencies.

Attachments

Whitney Foard Small KnowSeafood page.melinda@gmail.com