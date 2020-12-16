TopLine Federal Credit Union Receives National Recognition for Youth Financial Education Efforts

TopLine places nationally for CUNA’s Desjardins Financial Education Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, was one of two Minnesota Credit Unions to received national recognition for a 2020 Desjardins Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions for their commitment to both youth and adult financial education efforts.



TopLine’s national honorable mention was in the Youth Category for the credit union’s partnership with YouthCARE (Youth for Cultural Appreciation and Racial Equality) of Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota for their Community Service Star Employment Training program. The training program provides meaningful employment and service-learning opportunities for urban youth, from diverse ethnic, cultural and racial backgrounds. As a part of the program, TopLine holds financial education workshops for the youth emphasizing goal setting, how to budget, saving and many other relevant financial topics for youth.

Since 2014 TopLine has partnered with YouthCARE to provide financial education workshops for students who participate in their Community Service Stars Employment Training Program. Fifty teenagers, age 14-17, from across the Twin Cities participated in YouthCARE’s Community Service Stars Employment Training Program. This is an 8-week training program that focuses on communication, time management, post-secondary options and personal finances. Youth in the program earn income, and for many this is their first paycheck. Learning from experts on how to manage money help youth build good saving habits and grow into financially healthy adults.

“We are humbled to be recognized for our dedication in helping youth and our communities learn more about personal finances and prepare for their futures,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Encouraging our younger generations to learn about finances is vital to effectively equip them with the knowledge and skills needed – and it’s a real privilege to assist with financial education programming.”

“The Desjardins award winners illustrate how credit unions live the “people helping philosophy” through their everyday operations, community service and education,” MnCUN President & CEO Mark Cummins. “We are proud of the work that they do to improve their members’ financial well-being and communities as a whole.”

The award is named in honor of Alphonse Desjardins, who founded the first credit unions in the U.S. and Canada. Naming the award after Alphonse Desjardins emphasizes the movement's long-time commitment to youth.



