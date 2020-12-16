Blink Charging Announces Additional Deployments of Blink-Owned EV Charging Stations At St. Luke’s University Healthcare Facilities Across Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the installation of an additional ten IQ 200 EV chargers at St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Orwigsburg, Quakertown, and Easton, PA hospital campuses. The Company is also scheduled to install eight additional chargers at the Allentown, PA hospital campus. The deployment of these Blink-owned charging stations builds upon the Company’s initial contract and deployments with St. Luke’s announced in January 2019.



St. Luke’s University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With the addition of these charging stations, St. Luke’s will have 26 Blink charging stations across its hospital network. As EV demand increases, the agreement with St. Luke’s allows for further deployments across St. Luke’s healthcare locations.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of St. Luke’s initiative to make EV charging accessible to their patients, staff, and visitors. We are experiencing considerable growth in the healthcare sector as hospitals and medical clinics are installing our fast-charging stations to support the accelerating EV adoption. Our agreement with St. Luke’s utilizes our Blink-owned model, which provides the customer with a turnkey solution and allows the healthcare provider to add chargers as demand increases. It also enables Blink to realize an economic benefit as utilization of the charging stations grow,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The St. Luke’s charging stations were funded through a grant from the Driving PA Forward initiative, which has a goal of permanently reducing NOx emissions by as much as 27,000 tons.

Mr. Farkas continued, “Grant and rebate programs are playing an important role in accelerating the installation of the necessary infrastructure to support EV growth. The Driving PA Forward initiative includes a substantial grant program for EV charging equipment, and we are pleased to have been chosen to help ensure this initiative is a success.”

Blink’s announcement of these deployments across St. Luke’s locations comes following the Company’s announcement of an agreement with another leading healthcare provider, Blessing Health System, based in Illinois.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About St. Luke’s

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 16,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals sites and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.5 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke’s is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke’s established the Lehigh Valley’s first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation’s longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 38 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 347 residents and fellows. St. Luke’s is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system to earn Medicare’s five- and four-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. St. Luke’s is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital. U.S. News & World Report ranked St. Luke’s #1 in the Lehigh Valley and #6 in the state. Three of IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals are St. Luke’s hospitals. St. Luke’s University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health eight times total and six years in a row. St. Luke’s has also been cited by IBM Watson Health as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Program. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN’s information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. St. Luke’s is also recognized as one of the state’s lowest cost providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Blink Media Contact

