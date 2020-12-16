Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Skye Drynan Launches ‘Dulce Bestia’s’ “Rule Breakers” Collection For ‘House Of Skye’

Both for women and men, the “Rule Breakers” collection is a reflection of the current dynamic environment and the reinvention of our lives and luxury fashion in the digital frontier.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Both for women and men, the “Rule Breakers” collection is a reflection of the current dynamic environment and the reinvention of our lives and luxury fashion in the digital frontier. It embodies timeless elegance with a Rock-and-Roll rebel vibe.” -Skye Drynan, CEO & Creative Director, “House of Skye”

Skye Drynan, C.E.O. and Designer of the Fashion “House of Skye” is wrapping up 2020 by debuting Dulce Bestia’s new collection “Rule Breakers”. On Monday, December 14th, 2020 the “House of Skye” line became exclusively available in the Amazon Fashion store at launch, where US customers can discover new fashion-forward trends (www.amazon.com/houseofskye).

Coining the tagline “High-Tech, High-Function, High-Fashion”, Skye Drynan successfully incorporates her biotech background and creative mind. “House of Skye” and its various fashion lines will be sold in the Amazon Fashion store, reaching its fashion engaged customer base so shoppers can discover new fashion-forward styles and trends.

Skye Drynan on the covers of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam (Top Left), Glamour Bulgaria (Top Middle), Elle Arabia (Top Right), L'Officiel (Bottom Left), 360 (Bottom Right)

Handcrafted in various parts of the world including Italy, Montana USA, China, Bali, Serbia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka, “House of Skye” provides its consumers new fashion-forward products including the Night Angel Cloak, Jeweled Studded Phoenix Rising dress, and Red Dragon face covering, with designs that marry luxury craftsmanship with high-function for the modern-day consumer.

“Most people wouldn’t know it, but I have a science/tech background with multiple global patents issued and pending. Many businesses are reinventing themselves, and we see exciting uncharted territory for transformation within fashion. Innovation and philanthropy is in our DNA.” -Skye Dynan

“House of Skye’s” bold fashion is a Hollywood favorite for various celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Ally Brooke, Poppy, Tyler Posey, Carrie Underwood, Esther Anaya, MAEJOR, Sophia Lillis, Paris Berelc, Will Catlett, Jared Harris, Danna Paola, Frida Aasen, Gavin Leatherwood, Ronen Rubinstein, Brenda Song, Booboo Stewart, Draya Michele, Cameron Reid Hamilton, Lauren Daigle, Laura Marano, Maria Gabriela De Faria and Lexy Panterra to name a few.

Ed Solorzano

Email: ed@efpublicrelations.com

Phone: 3238106403

Disclaimer: This press release distributor does not accept any responsibility or liability for the content, photo, videos, image license, accuracy, accessibility, and reliability of the information contained in this article. Anyone having any complaints or copyright issues related to this story, kindly contact the source provider above.





This news has been published for the above source. House of Skye [ID=15667]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.





