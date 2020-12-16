Increasing Demand of Critical Care Devices in Treating Chronic Diseases Expected to Surge the Growth of the Global Critical Care Devices Market – Exclusive Report [150 Pages] by Research Dive

The global critical care devices market has witnessed a positive growth during the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the growth of the industry. The key players of the market are focusing on analysis, and developing strategies to sustain the growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Research Dive, the global critical care devices market is estimated to garner $41.5 billion at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary on the current scenario of the market including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during and post the pandemic era. The report also offers the market figures which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and Post COVID-19

The report discloses the real-time CAGR recorded by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the global critical care devices market has earned a CAGR of 3.2% during the last few months of the crisis, while the pre COVID-19 estimation was only 3.0%. The reason behind this growth is the rising demand of critical care devices for treating chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory problems.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As we are running Anniversary Discount , here are some additional benefits which you are entitled to avail with this report.

Free Excel Data Pack

The report will cover impact of COVID-19 on this market.

20% Free Customisation

16 analyst hours support

Quarterly Update on Enterprise License

24 hours priority response

Additional Two company profile as per our requirement

*Offer Valid till 31 December 2020

Connect with Our Analyst to Reveal Anniversary Offers in detail: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/340

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre and Post the Pandemic

The comprehensive report states that the real-time market size has surpassed the pre-Covid-19 approximations. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $33.3billion while it was estimated to reach a revenue of $33.0 billion as per a previous analysis. The factor behind this growth is the growing adoption of these devices by the hospitals to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Post Pandemic Insights

The report asserts that the global critical care devices market will continue to growth even after the pandemic. The key players of the market are focusing on R&D, product development, and partnerships which will enhance the growth of the market in the post pandemic period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

On the basis of region, the global critical care devices market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America region market accounted for $11.2 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence’s of chronic disease, and change in the lifestyle have witnessed some chronic diseases among the population which is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast. Moreover, government support for the development of various medical devices is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/340

Recent Developments in the Market

The leading players of the global critical care devices market include -

Philips Respironics

ResMed

Draegerwerk

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

CareFusion Corporation Becton Dickson

Skanray Technologies

KG Maquet Holding

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co.

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Among the recent developments in the industry, Novalis invests in Enzyre to support development of Enzypad, a breakthrough hand-held diagnostic and monitoring device which helps in monitoring of haemophilia patient blood coagulation status, enabling fast action to prevent or stop bleeding.

The report summarizes and provides various aspects of all the major players functioning in the overall market such as financial performance, product portfolio, recent developments, strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and many more.

Related Reports -

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521