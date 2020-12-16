Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ReversingLabs Receives Perfect Score and ‘Best Buy’ Recommendation in SC Labs Threat and Intelligence Analysis Tools Group Product Review

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform Named ‘Pick of the Litter’ for Explainable Threat Intelligence, Ease of Use, Price, and Massive Known-Malware Repository

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, today announced that its ReversingLabs Titanium Platform has received a five star rating--the maximum possible score--and a ‘Best Buy’ recommendation in SC Labs’ Threat and Intelligence Analysis Tools group product review.

Named “Pick of the Litter,” ReversingLabs Titanium Platform was praised for its ease-of-use, transparency, extensive known-malware repository, and scalability, making Titanium “an attractive option for organizations of all sizes.” SC Labs reviewers also applauded Titanium for aiding analysts by delivering human readable analysis that they can learn from and actively engage with.

“This exceptional threat intelligence platform delivers valuable information while maximizing actionability,” said Katelynn Dunn, technical writer for SC Labs. Overall, security pros will find the ReversingLabs Titanium Platform an exceptional threat intelligence product that delivers valuable information while maximizing actionability.”

One of the most well-read sections of SC Magazine and its website, SC Labs product reviews are recognized as some of the most objective, thorough and best in the industry. Group tests examine several products within a common theme. Their review criteria, developed in cooperation with the Center for Regional and National Security at Eastern Michigan University, includes approximately 50 different topics spanning performance, ease of use, features, documentation, support, and value for money. Group Test reviews focus on operational characteristics and are considered at Common Criteria evaluation assurance level (EAL) 1 (functionally tested) or, in some cases, EAL 2 (structurally tested).

SC Labs' detailed review of Titanium, and the full Threat and Intelligence Analysis Tools group review can be accessed here.

About ReversingLabs
ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action.

Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Balinski, Guyer Group
jennifer.balinski@guyergroup.com


