Sprinkles and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Toast to 2021 with New Boozy Cupcakes and Sweet Giveaway

Sprinkles and Skrewball are saying “Skrew 2020, Cheers 2021!” with a New Boozy Cupcake and the Ultimate Bar Cart Giveaway to Help Fans Celebrate New Year’s at Home

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprinkles and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey are teaming up this holiday season to say, “Skrew 2020, Cheers 2021!” Sprinkles is launching their new Boozy Cookie Cupcake by Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to close out the year and toast to sweeter times ahead. The limited-edition cupcake will be available at Sprinkles locations nationwide starting December 21. With festivities looking a little different this year, the beloved bakery is sprinkling in an additional surprise – the ultimate bar cart setup for celebrations and libations at home because a New Year’s countdown from your couch isn’t complete without cupcakes and cocktails!



The Boozy Cookie Cupcake by Skrewball Whiskey is a chocolate chip studded yellow cake lined with a Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey cookie crust, topped with Skrewball buttercream and rimmed with Skrewball cookie crumbles. Available from December 21 through January 3, the Boozy Cookie Cupcake, inspired by Sprinkles’ best-selling seasonal flavor Cookie Cupcake –is a decadent treat with just the right amount of whiskey kick and a delightfully delicious way to bid adieu to 2020 and raise a glass – er, cupcake – to the New Year.

In addition to the launch of the new cupcake flavor, Sprinkles is sweetening the news with a one-of-a-kind giveaway to help bring the New Year’s festivities home. Starting December 16, fans can visit Sprinkles Instagram (@sprinkslcupcakes) for a chance to take their at-home bar setup from boring to bougie with the ultimate boozy bar cart upgrade. One lucky winner will receive a stunning Jonathan Adler brass bar cart complete with the essentials, including a premium cocktail shaker, mixology tools, custom glassware, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and more. To complete the winning package, Sprinkles will hook the winner up with Boozy Cookie Cupcakes along with a $250 Sprinkles gift card and an additional $250 to stock the bar cart all year long. The last day to enter is December 21, and Sprinkles will announce the winner on December 22 on their social media channels. But other Sprinkles fans should not fret! To keep spirits high, Sprinkles is also hosting a giveaway of cupcakes and Skrewball Whiskey merch via Instagram during their collaboration with Skrewball Whiskey to celebrate the Boozy Cookie Cupcake.

“We’re more than ready to say goodbye to 2020, and we know our fans are too. Nothing takes the edge off like a delicious Sprinkles cupcake, hence the creation of the Boozy Cookie Cupcake. But we wanted to take it a step further,” said Allison Click, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Sprinkles. “New Year’s celebrations are all about starting fresh, so we’re delighted to partner with Skrewball Whiskey to help consumers toast to 2021 in a whole new way by bringing the bar experience home just in time for New Year’s Eve. We can’t think of a better way to say ‘Skrew 2020, Cheers 2021!’”.

"Here's to one good thing coming out of 2020: a delicious combination of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Sprinkles cupcakes,” said Brittany Merrill Yeng, Co-founder and Managing Member of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. “This playful combination feels like the perfect way to end 2020 on a high note as we welcome the new year."

To order your Boozy Cookie Cupcakes, visit Sprinkles.com or your nearest Sprinkles bakery. Follow Skrewball and Sprinkles on Instagram at Instagram.com/Skrewballwhiskey and Instagram.com/sprinklescupcakes , and visit sprinkles.com/barcartgiveaway to learn how to win.

ABOUT BOOZY COOKIE CUPCAKES

Individual Cupcake ($4.99) Baking: 12/21/20-1/3/21 Description: Chocolate chip studded yellow cake lined with a Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey cookie crust, topped with Skrewball buttercream and rimmed with Skrewball cookie crumbles.

Whiskey and Champagne 4-Box ($20) Baking: 12/28/20-1/3/21 Description: Two Boozy Cookie Cupcakes with Skrewball Whiskey and two Kir Royale cupcakes with limited-edition gold champagne flute decorations.

Skrew 2020 Dozen ($54) Baking: 12/28/20-1/3/21 Description: Four Boozy Cookie Cupcakes with Skrewball Whiskey, four Red Velvet cupcakes, and four Kir Royale cupcakes with limited-edition gold champagne flute decorations.





While there is just a hint of alcohol in these cupcakes, Sprinkles recommends them just for adults. Pricing and availability may differ based on types of orders and locations.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world’s first Cupcake ATM and has grown to over 40 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast.

ABOUT SKREWBALL WHISKEY

Launched in July 2018, Skrewball Whiskey is the original peanut butter-flavored whiskey. Bottled in California, it can be enjoyed as a shot, on the rocks or in a variety of delicious, premium craft cocktails. Recently expanding nationwide into all 50 states, consumers all over the U.S. can now indulge in this boozy deliciousness. It was developed by a husband-and-wife duo, perfecting the peanut butter flavor, which is unmatched in the spirits industry. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has already won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The product is 70-proof and made with premium ingredients. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com .

Media Contacts

Sprinkles:

Praytell

sprinkles@praytellagency.com

925-817-0596