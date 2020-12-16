Alabama State University Selects Draganfly’s Varigard Spraying Program to Disinfect All Stadiums 

/EIN News/ -- Varigard Spray is the Only Sanitizer That Can Provide a 24-Hour Sequestration and Kill Efficacy Against Pathogens Including COVID-19

in a Single Application

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Alabama State University (“ASU”) will be implementing Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer at its on-campus stadium and Acadome arena.

Using its patented drone technologies, Draganfly is the exclusive flight services provider of Varigard’s pathogen and virus sanitizer.

Varigard is an Alabama based company that specializes in preventing the spread of pathogens using their patented bio-based organic sanitizers. Both their hand sanitizing gel and surface spray have been independently verified to sequester pathogens for extended periods of time thus preventing the pathogens ability to spread. Varigard’s sanitizers have been proven to sequester and kill COVID-19, STAPH, MRSA, E Coli, and PNEUMONIA for a minimum of 2+ hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces. Varigard represents a new age of safe germ defense that faculty, staff, students, and parents have been looking for.

ASU recently installed Draganfly’s Smart Vital technology and social distancing units across its campus as part of its COVID-19 protocol to keep faculty, students and staff safe.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. The Social Distancing Awareness unit ensures compliance with social distancing guidelines.

The Smart Vital Assessment and Social Distancing units are North American made and managed.

“We have had great success at incorporating Draganfly's technology and health protocols onto our campus. Our students, faculty and staff are aware of social distancing and are comfortable having their temperatures assessed before entering designated facilities. As we prepare for the spring semester, we want to do all that we can to ensure the safety of the campus,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President, ASU. “One of the added layers of protection is to disinfect prominent areas such as the ASU Stadium and the Dunn-Oliver Acadome with Draganfly’s Varigard sanitizer.”

“Alabama State University has been a true partner utilizing our Smart Vital and social distancing units,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are thrilled to continue working with Dr. Ross and his team’s amazing vision and leadership in keeping his campus safe by implementing safety protocols including Draganfly’s Varigard spraying program.”

About Alabama State University

Founded in 1867, ASU is a comprehensive, regional institution offering students from across the nation and around the globe a world-class education. ASU’s learning experiences are holistic and are designed to develop intellectual, as well as social, moral, cultural and ethical values. ASU graduates are equipped with the skills, insights, attitudes and practical experiences that will enable them to become well-rounded, contributing citizens, fully qualified to take their places in their chosen professions and in service to humanity.

Over the past 15 years, ASU has experienced tremendous growth, both physically and academically. State-of-the-art academic facilities now grace the 395-acre campus. High-demand programs have been established and cutting-edge research is being conducted by ASU faculty and students. With a focus on a global initiative, the campus has a more diverse population while maintaining its proud heritage as one of the nation’s leading Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs). We offer the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees.

The University also offers the Ph.D. in microbiology, the Ed.D. and the Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law, the Clinical Doctorate in Physical Therapy and the Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

For more information about Alabama State University, visit www.alasu.edu .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organization can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

