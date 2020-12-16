Digital Ally to Equip All Goodcents Restaurants with Shield™ Disinfectant/Sanitizers and ThermoVu™ Non-Contact Temperature Screening Devices

/EIN News/ -- Goodcents, as part of its Certified Clean Program, will be the first major US franchise to fully implement Digital Ally’s complete line of COVID-19 safety products

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it will equip all 63 Goodcents restaurants with ShieldTM Disinfectant/Sanitizer, ThermoVuTM non-contact temperature screening devices and electrostatic sprayers by late January 2021.

In early 2020 Digital Ally launched multiple product lines in direct response to the increased safety precautions organizations and individuals are taking due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodcents, a Kansas-based sub shop, marks the first major US restaurant franchise to fully implement Digital Ally’s complete line of safety products. The products will be supplied and serviced by Trust Think Products, the preferred distributor of Shield and Digital Ally. Shelli Hornberger, COO of Trust Think Products, said “We are proud to carry the ShieldTM line of products as well as the ThermoVuTM from Digital Ally. We will continue to do our part in the fight to keep our community safe.”

“Our number one goal is to provide the safest working and eating environment possible for our employees and guests,” said Farrellynn Wolf, CEO of Goodcents, adding “We’ve spared no effort or expense to reach this goal by implementing the use of ShieldTM Disinfectant/Sanitizer, ThermoVuTM non-contact temperature screening devices and electrostatic sprayers.”

“The onset of COVID-19 has of course made virus-fighting weapons such as disinfectants and temperature-measurement instruments critical to public safety,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Our experience working for the mission critical law enforcement market and under stringent regulations at all levels, position us to provide the public with vital safety products that meet and exceed all relevant government regulations and guidelines. We are proud of our partnership with Goodcents in taking the necessary precautions to provide a safe work environment for all employees and guests.”

ShieldTM Disinfectant/Sanitizer, registered on the EPA List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19), and several other related products are a less harsh, non-toxic, and food-safe alternative to many of the traditional disinfecting products now widely distributed.

ShieldTM Electrostatic Sprayer is a compact and lightweight disinfecting sprayer designed to be used with Shield Disinfectant/Sanitizer. Electrostatic sprayers are commonly used in commercial settings to quickly and effectively disinfect common areas and hard-to-reach corners.

ThermoVuTM is a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist, provides an instant pass/fail audible tone, and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched two new product lines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

