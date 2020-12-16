Healthmap Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Healthmap Solutions is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap), a growing specialty Population Health Management (PHM) company with an industry-leading Kidney Health Management (KHM) program, today announced that the PHM platform, which is branded as “Compass” has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.



HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s specialty health management programs have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Healthmap in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations, like ours, are under pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, HITECH, CMS, CIS, and NIST,” said Eric Reimer, Chief Executive Officer for Healthmap Solutions. “Healthmap has chosen the HITRUST CSF as our privacy and security standard because it includes those multifaceted requirements, and we’re pleased to demonstrate our commitment to security by achieving this certification. Compass is used in our condition care management specialty health program, which is focused on progressive disease states, with a particular expertise in kidney health.”

“HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored,” stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “Healthmap Solutions can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe.”

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited Kidney Health Management (KHM) company serving health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney patient populations. The company has a rich history forged in data and analytics, having begun as a healthcare data clearinghouse, and later adding robust health analytics expertise. Today, Healthmap Solutions uses that experience to power a complex KHM program with its clinical experts. For more information visit www.healthmapsolutions.com.

Contact:

Chris Cooney

The WilMark Group

407-921-6932

chris@wilmarkgroup.com