Technology Meets Travel Companion with World's Easiest Foldable E-Bike

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind the EcoGreen Bike have created the world's most compact foldable bike, snapping down in 3 simple steps and takes less than 10 seconds to deploy.

The EcoGreen Bike makes its debut through an Indiegogo campaign designed to give early investors and backers a chance to reap major discounts off the MSRP. With three levels of pledging, investors can opt for the EcoGreen Bike with 14-inch wheels, the 16-inch wheel model, or get a combination of both at almost 50% off the retail price. The EcoGreen Bike comes pre-assembled and ready to ride, in three different colors: orange, white, and black. Makers of the EcoGreen Bike guarantee delivery to the USA, UAE, and EU, with shipments beginning in March of 2021.

The bike's specs are incredibly innovative, designed for rider comfort and safety, while its hardy construction and powerful electric assist options keep its users on-the-go for hours on end. This e-bike features a durable but sleek industrial design, with a frame cast from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy.

Considered the best value foldable e-bike in the market, the EcoGreen Bike pares down to a compact 0.2 cubic meters after folding. It also combines the latest technology, such as LED safety and indicator lights, brake handlebar lights which turn from red to green upon braking, a state-of-the-art LCD digital display control panel, and high-quality JAK SuperBrakes with 160 mm discs in the front and back. The e-bike supports a speed of 25 km/p (or 15.5 mph) at 250W or 30 km/h (18.6 mph) at 300W. Charging takes anywhere between 3.5-4 hours for full power, thanks to the integrated 9/6 AH LB lithium battery.

The EcoGreen Bike is as powerful and handy as it is compact, featuring five pedal assist modes, which include Fitness mode (pedalling without electric assist), EcoMode Level 1 with 25% assist, EcoMode Level 2 with 50% assist, Power Mode Level 3 with 75% assist, and Electric Mode full assist. As a one-size-fits-all-design, riders anywhere between 130 cm to 200 cm can enjoy traveling on the bike, and the reinforced but lightweight alloy frame can support a max driver weight of up to 330 lbs.

Handy, strong, and lasting long, the EcoGreen Bike promises city bike enthusiasts the chance to zip around their favorite urbanscapes with power and ease.