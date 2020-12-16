ARHT Media Strategic Partner Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd To Open A Capture and Display Studio in Singapore To Meet Growing Demand in South East Asia

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a reseller agreement with Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd (E&E), a leading AV integrator & distributor based in Singapore.



With over 70 years of experience and a presence across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, E&E has completed projects of various sizes in many industries within Singapore and the region. As part of the agreement, E&E will open a permanent demo studio that will feature ARHT's HoloPresenceTM Display technology as well as provide a permanent location where a speaker can be captured for client activations.

“This strategic partnership with ARHT Media will allow us to provide our Clients with a powerful connection to their audiences using ARHT’s HoloPresence™ Display technology. We are to launch a permanent Capture studio in the coming months which will enable speakers to have simultaneous presentations and reach their audiences seamlessly while eliminating the challenges of time and distance no matter where they may be.” commented Gary Goh, Deputy Managing Director at E&E.

"E&E is the perfect reseller and technical support partner for ARHT in Singapore. The depth of their relationships and AV experience in permanent installations as well as in the events industry is such a great match for our technologies - that are revolutionizing both special events and everyday communication," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "Singapore is important geographically and is a leader in technological innovation. Showcasing our technology with a partner that carries the highest standards will reflect very well for both of our brands

As ARHT Media’s technical and sales partner in the region E&E will sell our HoloPresenceTM and HoloPod™ in person communication technology and provide technical support and training for ARHT Media products and services. ARHT will support E&E's activation and sales initiatives through the ARHT Partner Program, which provides resources for marketing, technical training, and business development support.

ARHT's growing global partner network now includes relationships with integrators and resellers in Singapore, Korea, China, Israel, Switzerland, Brazil, USA and Canada.

About Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd

Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd is the region’s leading Systems Integrator, Consultant, Specialist Contractor as well as being a Distributor and Supplier of a vast range of reputable Audio-Visual equipment since it was established in 1951.

For more information, please visit www.enepl.com.sg

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

