Medical Innovation Xchange Appoints Elliot Fung As Executive Director

Elliot brings almost 20 years as an executive leader in healthcare and government, most recently as Vice President, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Ontario Health.

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, ON, Canada, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Innovation Xchange (MIX) is proud to announce the appointment of Elliot Fung as the inaugural Executive Director of MIX. Elliot will be responsible for building the domestic ecosystem of Canadian medical technology companies while establishing MIX as the industry leader for health innovation in Canada. Elliot’s work as the Executive Director will help Canadian medical technology start-ups achieve global scale successfully from Canada while allowing Canadians to receive the health and economic benefits of commercializing medical innovations at home.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that we support our domestic medical start-up and innovation partners to succeed and grow. We are in a time of unprecedented transformational change in health systems across the world and the need for innovative technologies has never been more important. I am incredibly excited to join MIX and help to grow the best health and medical innovation ecosystem possible in the Waterloo Region and across the country”, said Elliot.

Elliot joins MIX from Ontario Health as the Vice President, Innovation & Strategic Partnerships where he was already a passionate supporter of the local ecosystem. His experience working with the domestic medical technology industry will pave the way for continued growth and adoption of domestic MedTech within our health system.

Prior to his work with Ontario Health, Elliot worked at BlackBerry where he supported large enterprise customers launch and scale new products. He will also bring a significant amount of government knowledge and experience to MIX as he has held senior positions in public affairs and has served the community as a municipal councillor in the Township of Wilmot and as Vice-Chair of the Waterloo Region District School Board.

MIX was founded in 2019 and officially opened its doors earlier this year where it offers Canadian Medtech companies an environment to grow locally and go to market globally.

“A thriving domestic ecosystem of health innovation and commercialization has so many benefits for the Waterloo Region and Canada,” said Armen Bakirtzian, founder of MIX. “We are so excited to welcome Elliot as our new leader to support our domestic sector to achieve its full potential.”

About Medical Innovation Xchange

MIX is Canada’s first industry-led medical technology hub, located in Kitchener, ON. Its focus is to create a thriving ecosystem that develops, sustains, and retains domestic medical technology companies and establishes the Kitchener-Waterloo Region as a leader in medical innovation. Its 30,000 square foot facility includes current residents Intellijoint Surgical, Penta Medical, Vena Medical, Bloom Care Solutions, and Emmetros. To learn more about the residency program, visit https://www.medicalinnovationxchange.com/

