Tulalip Tribal Police Department Becomes First Tribal Law Enforcement Agency to Use eSOPH

/EIN News/ -- TULALIP, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 15, 2020, the Tulalip Tribal Police Department went live with their implementation of the eSOPH background investigation system from Miller Mendel, Inc .

eSOPH , which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 60 percent of their time per background investigation. Those using the system report a significant reduction in costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage, and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Tulalip Tribal Police Department joins several other Washington agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the King County Sheriff’s Office , Pierce County Sheriff’s Department , Clark County Sheriff’s Office , Vancouver Police Department , and several others. With the Tulalip Police Department’s implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the other Washington state agencies and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

ABOUT THE TULALIP TRIBES AND THEIR POLICE DEPARTMENT



The Tulalip Tribes population is over 4,900, with 2,700 members residing on the 22,000 acres Tulalip Indian Reservation located north of Everett, Washington. The Reservation is rich with natural resources: marine waters, tidelands, freshwater creeks and lakes, wetlands, forests, and developable land. The Tulalip Reservation was reserved for the use and benefit of Indian tribes and bands signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliott of January 22, 1855. Its boundaries were established by the 1855 Treaty and by Executive Order of President U.S. Grant dated December 23, 1873. The Reservation was created to provide a permanent home for the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skagit, Suiattle, Samish, and Stillaguamish Tribes and allied bands living in the region.



The tribe has over 3,500 employees, with over two-thirds working in the tribes’ business enterprise, which includes the Tulalip Resort Casino, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, Tulalip Bingo, Leasing, Tulalip Broadband, Salish Networks, Tulalip Data Services, Tulalip Liquor & Smoke Shop, and Quil Ceda Village.



The Tulalip Tribal Police is a full-service law enforcement agency. Officers follow both Tulalip Tribal Codes and Federal Laws when policing potential violation(s) of law by Tulalip Tribal members and any enrolled member of a Federally Recognized Tribe within the Reservation. Services of the Tulalip Tribal Police Department include Patrol, Investigations, Fish & Wildlife, Communications-Records, Drug Task Force, Emergency Response Team, School Resource Officer, Community Outreach, Sex Offender Monitoring, Evidence, Training, Professional Standards Unit, and Administration.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL



Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents ( U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188 ) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Miller Mendel Contact: Tyler Miller (206) 330-2094