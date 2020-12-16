Farsight Security Debuts ThreatConnect Playbooks for Faster Threat Hunting

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight Security®, Inc. , the leader in DNS Intelligence, today introduced the Farsight DNSDB Enrichment Playbook App for the ThreatConnect Platform. Threat hunters and other security professionals now can automatically enrich suspicious IP addresses, domain names, and other indicators of compromise (IoCs) to map malicious adversary infrastructure used in phishing, brand infringement and other types of cybercrime.



“ThreatConnect users have long enjoyed interactive access to Farsight data for threat investigation and indicator enrichment,” said Andy Pendergast, EVP of Product for ThreatConnect. “With this new app, users instantly have Farsight data available in Playbooks for analysis and decision-making as part of automation and orchestration.”

“Digital attacks often depend on the rapid use and disposal of domain names, IP addresses and other Internet infrastructure to evade detection. Defenders using DNSDB, our historical DNS Intelligence database, can automatically uncover the missing pieces of an investigation to help determine the intention -- and target -- of an online adversary,” said Farsight CEO Dr. Paul Vixie. “ThreatConnect is one of our charter partners and we are extremely happy to be delivering these new playbook capabilities to our joint customers, especially DNSDB 2.0's time-fencing feature which makes it possible to focus an investigation on a select period of time.”

Farsight DNSDB, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, sets the industry standard for historical DNS Intelligence. Farsight DNSDB is used daily around the world by threat hunting and incident response teams for leading government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. Combined with ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform , Farsight DNSDB automatically delivers high fidelity DNS Intelligence to enable security analysts and other professionals to measurably improve the detection of and response to today’s threats.

Using the Farsight DNSDB Enrichment Playbook App for ThreatConnect, users can:

Gather IP Enrichment: Enable the retrieval of hostnames that resolve to IP addresses.





Identify Hostname Relationships: Find all IPs that a hostname has been observed resolving to around the time of observation as well as other hostnames that have resolved to the same IP address as the target hostname. This is especially helpful for identifying related command-and-control infrastructure using common infrastructure.





Drive Automated Pivoting: Use the Farsight DNSDB app as part of a custom Playbook to pivot from initial result sets, and identify new relationships and infrastructure likely to be weaponized.



About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at https://www.farsightsecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc .

About ThreatConnect, Inc.

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides cybersecurity software that reduces complexity for everyone, makes decision making easy by turning intelligence into action, and integrates processes and technologies to continually strengthen defenses and drive down risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security leadership, risk, security operations, threat intelligence, and incident response), ThreatConnect’s decision and operational support platform is the only solution available today with cyber risk quantification, intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in one. To learn more about our Cyber Risk Quantification, Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) or Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com .

Karen Burke

Director of Corporate Communications

Farsight Security, Inc.

kburke@fsi.io