Green Zebra Media, Majority-Controlled Subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp., Relocating HQ to Las Vegas, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) today announced that its majority controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., offering specialized wireless, digital, IoT communications, advertising, marketing and sponsorship services for cities, universities, airports, stadiums and the hospitality industry, has filed with the Secretary of State in Nevada to move its headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada.



Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp. and President of Green Zebra Media Corp., stated, “Green Zebra Media Corp., a Delaware corporation, filed for foreign corporation status with the State of Nevada on December 4, 2020 in preparation for a relocation of its headquarters from Southern California to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company expects required corporate filings to be concluded by January 1st, 2021.”

“As we approach the start of fiscal 2021, now is the perfect time for our company to make this change, relocating closer to key strategic partners as we commence smart city type technology projects,” added Mr. Smith.

“Green Zebra Media believes the city of Las Vegas will provide greater opportunities for the company to support the hospitality and entertainment industry with smart city types of 5G technology, direct user communication and data analytics services. Las Vegas, having a busy international airport and recognized as a tech hub, offers a lower cost of living, no corporate state income tax, a vast talent pool, and universities for both technology and marketing services. The relocation is a strategic move for Green Zebra Media Corp. as we plan an aggressive recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” concluded Smith.

Green Zebra will continue to operate a small branch sales office in Southern California.

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, Data Analytics platform and CRM technology for stadiums, cities, airports and universities and hospitality markets, is focused on a return to our previously scheduled operations, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to return staff from furlough and/or retain additional employees during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to continue to work to fulfilling the terms of existing service contracts with various venues and facilities. The focus of Green Zebra will be those contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively bring additional revenue generating operations on board as venues and industries must adapt to the new 5-G environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G marketplace, including target markets such as Stadiums, Airports, Universities, and Smart City Projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

