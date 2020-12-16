Cerberus Sentinel Announces Bryce Hancock as New Chief Operating Officer

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands leadership team

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces today that Bryce Hancock has joined the company as chief operating officer. As COO, he will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the company and will work closely with CEO David Jemmett executing on the company’s vision.



Hancock brings more than 20 years of C-Level and managerial experience to Cerberus Sentinel. He most recently served as the chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary at BeyondTrust, a global information cyber security software company. Hancock was instrumental in growing and managing the BeyondTrust business in preparation for its successful sale to Bomgar in 2018. Previously, he served as CFO at eEye Digital Security and director of finance at NetPro Computing. He also serves on the board of directors of the Fiesta Bowl.

“We are honored to have such a seasoned cyber professional join our executive team,” said David Jemmett, CEO. “Bryce's financial and operational experience will be critical to our continued growth and integration as we acquire world-class cybersecurity teams.”

“It is a distinct pleasure to join Cerberus Sentinel's talented and experienced executive team at this stage of the company's growth,” said Hancock. “I look forward to working with the entire crew in continuing to enhance the culture and solid foundation that are already part of the fabric of the company’s success.”

“As COO, Hancock will be responsible for all aspects of our operations and working closely with our president, Bill Santos, and myself,” Jemmett said. “He embodies the integrity and excellence that is the bedrock of our company’s culture.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com