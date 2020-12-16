PAE Awarded Task Order by the Southeastern Conference to provide COVID-19 Testing Services for Winter and Spring Sports

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded a task order to provide COVID-19 testing services for winter and spring sports for all 14 universities of the Southeastern Conference.



PAE, supported by Premier Medical Group, deployed teams to SEC campuses for COVID-19 testing and related logistics for the safety of its fall sports programs beginning September 2020. The task order builds on the PAE team’s support of SEC safety objectives.

“PAE is providing its expeditionary skillset to entities across the country for COVID-19 response efforts, including these testing services that have been vital to supporting SEC teams, coaches and staff throughout the fall season,” PAE President and CEO John Heller said. “With this award, we’re trusted to maintain these high standards at SEC schools for winter and spring sports through early June 2021.”

PAE's experience in complex project management and operational logistics is key to meeting the SEC’s need for a COVID-19 test provider. PAE brings skills, knowledge and capabilities from a history of providing critical infectious disease outbreak response and care, extending from the Ebola crisis in 2014 to current COVID-19 support for the state of Georgia and the Navajo Nation.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

