Selligent Awards 2020 Recognize Global Brands for Excellence in Digital Marketing

Tesco, Mercialys and The United Nations Refugee Agency Among Selligent Clients Recognized for Delivering Powerful Campaigns and Top-Notch Customer Experiences

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform, today announced the winners of the 2020 Selligent Awards, following a digital ceremony attended by clients and partners around the world. Celebrating excellence in digital marketing, the awards recognize brands for delivering seamless omnichannel marketing and data-powered experiences that meet the evolving needs of consumers today.



From a global pool of submissions, an independent panel of judges chose winners in five key categories: Excellence in Consumer-First Marketing, Excellence in Marketing Innovation, Excellence in Omnichannel Marketing, Best Personalized Journey and Best Inclusive Communications. In addition, a Selligent Favorite emerged from an internal vote from the Selligent team, as well as six Public Vote Award winners, chosen by attendees of Selligent’s Reconnect 2020 events across regions. The 2020 Selligent Awards winners are:

Excellence in Consumer-First Marketing (two winners): Tesco – To better understand and cater communications to its customers, Tesco – a British multinational grocer – set out to better apply customer data to allow customers to opt-out of specific and fairly sensitive communications during Mother’s and Father’s day campaigns. This approach allowed customers who did not have a living mother or father to omit themselves from future communications related to those holidays. The customer-first strategy boosted click-to-open rates three-fold, with more than 200,000 customers taking advantage of the opt-out option. The move resulted in endless praise from Tesco customers for its sensitivity and support of personal well-being.



Millésima and agency partner Avanci – Direct-to-consumer wine merchant, Millésima, with the support of marketing agency Avanci, worked to boost its ultra-personalized customer experience. By focusing on customer preference and behavior data, the brand utilized insights to deliver better value. In doing so, Millésima successfully turned first-time customers into repeat customers – seeing a 17% increase in repeat purchases within six months of the initial campaign.





Excellence in Marketing Innovation (two winners): build.com – Known for its ability to deploy truly unique marketing campaigns, home improvement retailer build.com best demonstrated the use of Selligent’s innovative solutions to address opportunities to better tie in-store and online customer experiences. Digital campaigns focused on delivering personalized content and routing customer interest data to boost sales rep effectiveness. Through consistent, streamlined omnichannel customer touchpoints, build.com increased customer emails by 177%, grew average order value by 2083%, and achieved 102% revenue lift.



Uni-Médias – French media group Uni-Médias expertly applied Selligent’s automation capabilities to tackle ambitious content strategies across seven of its publishing sources, capturing critical engagement data to better connect with audiences. Uni-Médias was able to modify campaigns easily and effectively, and quickly deliver dynamic content to readers across multiple brands simultaneously. As a result, it achieved a 25% open rate on automated content and a 195% bump in message volume. Audience size also increased by 40% and improved productivity by minimizing time on content creation campaigns by 70%.





Excellence in Omnichannel Marketing (two winners): Mediahuis and agency partner Dignify – Belgian publisher Mediahuis, and its marketing agency Dignify, deployed a contest-based campaign with the goal of boosting engagement and new audience acquisition. The mutli-channel contest, launched across email, social media, web, video and offline, tapped into the nostalgia of the contest itself, all the while integrating new and fresh engagement. It garnered 8,900 participants, the creation of more than 2,700 subscription profiles and enriched contact profiles for nearly 700 existing readers.



Mercialys – Leading European commercial real estate developer, Mercialys, directed its efforts to connect with customers across every channel by making the most of its existing database of 450,000 consumers to drive more meaningful and valuable engagement. By connecting customer profile data across marketing channels to activate email, Web Push, SMS, Wallet, and MobileApp Push, Mercialys got in front of customers more consistently and determined individualized preferences for future communications. As a result, 60% of customers chose SMS opt-ins compared to only 23% on email, thereby tripling its reach simply by utlizing a different channel; push notification opt-ins hit 19% in mere weeks following the campaign launch.





Best Personalized Journey: Corwin – Global education publisher Corwin renewed its focus on smart targeting and segmentation, with the goal of expanding its audience and delivering hyper-personalized content and experiences. By zeroing on relevance and personalization, Corwin better connected marketing with sales, boosting engagement results through intentional, targeted automation efforts. As a result, Corwin doubled web traffic to content offer pages, improved productivity by reducing campaign deployment time by 31%, and increased email open rates by 32%.





– Global education publisher Corwin renewed its focus on smart targeting and segmentation, with the goal of expanding its audience and delivering hyper-personalized content and experiences. By zeroing on relevance and personalization, Corwin better connected marketing with sales, boosting engagement results through intentional, targeted automation efforts. As a result, Corwin doubled web traffic to content offer pages, improved productivity by reducing campaign deployment time by 31%, and increased email open rates by 32%. Best in Inclusive Communications: UNHCR and agency partner Acxiom – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives and building a better future for refugees and forcibly displaced communities. Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, UNHCR launched a global fundraising campaign ‘Every Gift Counts.’ UNHCR generates 80% of its total annual donations during this time. The organization deployed Selligent Marketing Cloud technology to power the digital charity campaign, working closely with Selligent agency partner, Acxiom. The campaign brought staggering results, including raising more than $630,000 in donations in one month, a 30% increase compared to the previous year, as well as 23% email open rate from more than 330,000 emails sent.





– UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives and building a better future for refugees and forcibly displaced communities. Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, UNHCR launched a global fundraising campaign ‘Every Gift Counts.’ UNHCR generates 80% of its total annual donations during this time. The organization deployed Selligent Marketing Cloud technology to power the digital charity campaign, working closely with Selligent agency partner, Acxiom. The campaign brought staggering results, including raising more than $630,000 in donations in one month, a 30% increase compared to the previous year, as well as 23% email open rate from more than 330,000 emails sent. Selligent Favorite: Hunkemöller – Hunkemöller, Europe's fastest growing lingerie brand, utilized Selligent Marketing Cloud to streamline communications and develop smarter audience segmentations based on customer data -- all while boosting engagement and revenue through its digital platforms. The company leveraged Selligent’s AI-powered Smart Content capabilities to improve targeting, drive conversion, and better understand customers for improved long-term customer journeys. The strategy drove 54% lift in revenue, 61% boost in orders, a 44% click-through rate and 23% email open rate.



The six Public Vote Award winners as chosen by attendees of Selligent’s digital Reconnect 2020 events were:

“Congratulations to all our 2020 Selligent Awards winners! Your brands have demonstrated how marrying the best of marketing technology with creative campaign ideas can result in flawless execution and results that truly exceeded expectations,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Selligent.

“We are honored that Selligent’s technology helps bring our clients’ ideas to life by delivering truly transformative experiences and business value, with support from our global network of partners,” added Bruno Boussion, SVP of Sales, Europe.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel & hospitality, media, entertainment & publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their marketing programs, including innovative brands like FreshDirect, GoNoodle, Vitacost.com (a Kroger company), and professional football team Minnesota Vikings.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud, a CM Group brand, is an intelligent omnichannel marketing platform. Our dynamic technology provides actionable insights that empower companies to deliver more personalized and valuable consumer engagements, resulting in compelling experiences across all channels. With teams across the United States and Europe, and a global network of partners, our mission is to make marketing personal. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with our team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

Media Contact:

Sylvie Tongco, VP of Comms, Selligent – sylvie.tongco@selligent.com