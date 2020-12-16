Global E-Compass Market Share Will Reach USD 4,187 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report, the global E-Compass Market was estimated at USD 908.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,187 million by 2026. The global E-Compass Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are STMicroelectronics, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Honeywell International, MagnaChip Semiconductor and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Compass Market By Sensor Type (1 & 2-axis, 3-axis, 6-axis, 9-axis), By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall-Effect, Magneto resistive, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global E-Compass Market was estimated at USD 908.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,187 million by 2026. The global E-Compass Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The type of electronic device which uses the earth’s magnetic field for determining the geographic direction of the user is termed as e-compass. It can also be used as a magnetometer and accelerometer and this equipment is integrated with microelectromechanical systems. This is a kind of technology that merge the nanoscale with nanotechnology and nanoelectromechanical systems. For the positioning devices, e-compass provides exactness as well as directional information for positioning purposes. It can be helpful in various applications like military, transportation, construction, and industry, personal among others.

Get Free Sample Report of E-Compass Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-compass-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-compass-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

E-Compass has wide applications in industry verticals. The portable devices for electronics can deploy e-compass sensors, and act as navigational tools for it. The high sales of tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices have boosted the market. The production of low power and the compact new e-compass sensor has gained more popularity and is adopted widely. Verticals such as aerospace and surveying are dependent on high-grade e-compass sensors for better results. The key players of the e-compass market have adopted different business strategies like developments, new product launching, partnerships, geographic expansion, collaborations, acquisitions & mergers to fulfill the need for the optical interconnect market.

Top Market Players:

STMicroelectronics

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Honeywell International

MagnaChip Semiconductor

Aichi Steel

Oceanserver Technologies

Bosch Sensortec

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

InvenSense Inc.

mCube Inc.

TrueNorth Technologies

PNI Sensors Corporation

To know an additional list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-compass-market

E-Compass Market: Growth Drivers

The high demands for minerals globally will boost the global e-compass market. Also, the consumer electronics industry is growing widely such as tablets, smartphones, wearable devices which will further increase the demand for the e-compass market. The rise in urbanization rate, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle of people will also grow the market for e-compass. The high usage of e-compass sensors which are from magneto resistive technology will also be responsible for the growth of the e-compass market globally. Another factor which can create lucrative opportunities in the coming years can be the usage of e-compass in the unmanned aerial vehicle as well as autonomous underwater vehicles worldwide.

E-Compass Market: Key Segments

The market for e-compass can be segmented based on sensor type, technology, application, and region. Based on the type of sensor the market can be bifurcated into 1 & 2 axis, 3 axis, 6 axis, and 9 axis. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into fluxgate, Hall Effect, magneto resistive, and others. Further, based on the application the market for e-compass can be classified into consumer electronics, marine, surveying, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

Browse the full “E-Compass Market By Sensor Type (1 & 2-axis, 3-axis, 6-axis, 9-axis), By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall-Effect, Magneto resistive, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-compass-market

The global e-compass market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. Also, the high demands for minerals globally will boost the global e-compass market. Also, the consumer electronics industry is growing widely such as tablets, smartphone’s, wearable devices which will further increase the demand for the e-compass market

The e-compass market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the e-compass industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different sensor types, technology, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-compass-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global E-Compass Market: Sensor Type Analysis

1 & 2 Axis

3 Axis

6 Axis

9 Axis

Global E-Compass Market: Technology Analysis

Flux Gate

Hall Effect

Magneto Resistive

Others

Global E-Compass Market: Application Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Others

E-Compass Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the majority of share because the high volume of manufacturers from the consumer electronics sector is based especially in China. After the Asia Pacific, North America will have a significant share due to the high growth in wearable devices, and high adoption of technological advancements in the region.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global e-compass market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 15.2%, and the revenue was valued at around USD 908.6 million in 2019.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 due to the high volume of manufacturers from the consumer electronics sector in this region.

On basis of the “Technology” segment, the hall-effect segment dominated the global e-compass market as they are much economical in terms of cost as well as have been miniaturized in the form of ICs.

On basis of the “Sensor Type” segment, the 1 & 2 axis segment dominated the global e-compass market because it is widely used in aviation, defense industries.

The presence of well-established players has intensified the industry rivalry, due to which the degree of competition is considerably higher.

Browse More Top Selling Reports:

E-Clinical Solution Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-clinical-solution-software-market

Video Conferencing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-conferencing-market

Digital Oscilloscope Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-oscilloscope-market

E-Grocery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-grocery-market-by-end-users-individuals-organization-1313

Smart Inhalers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-inhalers-market-by-product-inhalers-and-nebulizers-1273

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com