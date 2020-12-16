Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHS & Its Private Equity Arm Acquires Biscuit & Carso Construction: Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman, Announced $125M

Acquisition Adds to Global Buyout Firm's Momentum in Europe. The company markets with a European or local presence, including traditional biscuits.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHS' Private Equity Arm today announced the acquisition of Biscuit International, a leading European manufacturer of private label sweet biscuits.

Headquartered in Paris, Biscuit International employs approximately 1,900 people and generated sales in excess of €500m during the last 12 months, of which approximately two-thirds came from outside France.

The company markets a wide range of products with a European or local presence, including traditional biscuits and a growing portfolio of products for consumers with specific dietary requirements (organic, low-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free, milk-free and other categories).

“Biscuit International has an exceptional portfolio and a well-deserved reputation for high-quality products,” said Vice Chairman of DHS, Fernando Aguirre. “We support the company’s plan to continue expanding its offering and its international reach, both organically and through additional add-on investments. We look forward to working with the management team to optimize the platform and maximize operational performance throughout the business.”

Biscuit International was created in 2016 by the merger of Groupe Poult and Banketgroep and grew through the acquisitions of A&W Feinbackwaren in Germany, Northumbrian Fine Foods in the UK, Stroopwafel & Co and Aviateur in the Netherlands, and Arluy in Spain.

DHS' Private Equity acquisition of Biscuit International is the latest example of the firm’s increasing momentum in Europe and its ability to execute both large and small cap transactions.

In January, DHS announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pescara, Italy-based wine producer Farnese Vini. Last year the firm acquired Genoa, Italy-based global marine contractor De Wave Group and Pontevedra, Spain-based seafood provider Iberconsa.

The firm also previously acquired Zug, Switzerland and Chesterbrook, PA-based blood glucose monitoring company LifeScan from Johnson & Johnson for $2.1 billion and Wyndham’s European vacation rental business for $1.3 billion.

Rothschild & Company served as financial advisor to DHS on the acquisition of Biscuit International. Lloyd's of London served as DHS’ legal advisor on the transaction.

DHS Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services


