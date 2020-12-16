At 35.28% CAGR, Digital Transaction Management Market Size Expected to Reach 13729.7 Mn by 2025 by Brandessence Market Research

Top Key Companies Focusing on Digital Transaction Management market: DocuSign Inc., Insight Enterprise Inc., Namirial Spa, Mitratech, Assuresign, EuroNoVate, ZorroSign, eSignLive, eOriginal, Adobe, Ascertia, DocuFirst, eDOC Innovations, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Inc., Nintex UK Ltd., OneSpan

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India , Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for digital transaction management market , in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 1553.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13729.7 Million in 2025, growing at a digital transaction management CAGR of 35.28% from 2019 to 2025.

Digital transaction management (DTM) is growing as a category as businesses digitally transform. It is the process of managing routine documented-based tasks through electronic methods. Digital payment is a way of payment in which payer and payee both use digital modes to send and receive money. It is a cloud-based services designed to digitally manage document-based transaction. It is a seamless system involving one or more participants where transaction is effected without the need for cash. Its capabilities have shifted from basic functions like e-Signatures and eliminating paper to more advanced DTM like workflow and content automation. It takes the processes many businesses have traditionally conducted on paper like, proposals, contracts, forms, data assembly and agreements. It key advantage is to managing user documents and document-based tasks through digital channels business process streamlining, Government agencies, non-profits, enterprises and others.

Digital Transaction Management Player Analysis: DocuSign Inc., Insight Enterprise Inc., Namirial Spa, Mitratech, Assuresign, EuroNoVate, ZorroSign, eSignLive, eOriginal, Adobe, Ascertia, DocuFirst, eDOC Innovations, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Inc., Nintex UK Ltd., OneSpan

The study provides a crucial view of global digital transaction management market by segmenting the market based on solution type, component and region& country level. On the basis of solution type, global digital transaction management market is segmented as E-signature, authentication, document archival and workflow automation. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The regions covered in global digital transaction management market are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. on the basis of country level, global digital transaction management market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, china, japan, India, South East Asia, brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing digitization in government sector, growing healthcare industry makes an extensive use of digital transaction management software and services. These solutions have become an innovative cloud service category, aiming to digitally manage document-based transactions. In the healthcare industry, digital transaction management platforms can improve the efficiency of claims processing by enabling higher data accuracy and by reducing costs with a fully digital workflow. Higher education leaders are realizing that campuses must transform to prepare for future events such as a pandemic, and to adapt to the changing models associated with the digital world is one of the major factors which accelerate the market growth. In addition, digital transaction management can help simplify workflow with vendors and suppliers, from agreements to purchase orders to invoices. Automating critical paperwork saves time and reduces human errors and costs. However, data security and information privacy remain to be the major concerns, particularly for the end-users of digital transaction management market. In spite of that, increasing adoption of digital transaction in various sectors and growing awareness regarding its benefits can provide several opportunities for the further growth of the market. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has fanned public concerns that the coronavirus could be transmitted by cash & Covid-19 pandemic needs social distancing which have put a spotlight on digital financial services.

North America is expected to dominate the global digital transaction management market due to emerging companies providing DTM solutions and early adoption of the latest digital solutions for transaction management. For example; the 2018 data show that debit and credit cards continue to make up the largest portion of the total transaction volume. In the year between 2013 and 2018 the difference between paper-based payments to electronic payment is in total, electronic payments transactions accounted for 73 percent of the total payments volume and 59 percent of the total payments value in 2018.Asia Pacific is an emerging market in the global digital transaction management market due to increasing number of internet penetration and government initiative by different countries. According to statistics released by the country’s central bank; the country’s banks processed 62.1 billion electronic payments, representing a total of USD 93.45 trillion from October to December 2019.

The solution type segment of digital transaction management market is dominated by E-Signature by capturing the largest market share 44.32% in year 2019. The Component segment is dominated by Hardware by capturing 42.20% share of this market in the year 2019.

North America held the largest market share of 58.35% in 2019. In North America, the U.S is one and the major revenue contributing countries will always have a special role in the global digital transaction management market. Europe also holds an important role in global digital transaction management market. Europe Market is valued at 312.19 million USD in 2019 and is estimated to reach 2689.53million USD in 2026, growing with a CAGR of 34.78%. Asia Pacific being the most advancing region is likely to occupy a higher digital transaction management market share by the end of 2026.

DTM Market Trends

Digital transaction management (DTM) is nothing but a type of cloud services that are designed to digitally manage document-based transactions. It removes the friction inherent in transactions which involves documents, people and data to create faster, easier, more convenient and secure processes. It enables document transfer and certification, enables co-browsing between the customer & the business. It is a secure archiving that goes beyond records management & a variety of meta-processes around managing electronic transactions and the documents associated with them. Its major advantages are such as; time savings, effective collaboration, increased compliance, and stronger security and supports digital transformation. Increasing adoption of digital solutions for management and automation of business &transaction management processes and growing popularity of digital payment are some of the major factors for driving the growth of digital transaction management market.

Major trends in the global digital transaction management market are as follows:

Biometric Signature: -First new trend in the DTM is biometric signatures. Biometric signatures are emerging to offer a solution to the need for identify verification in digital transaction. This biometric signature includes fingerprint, iris, retina or voice to verify a person's identity and this is a growing trend in the digital transaction management market. For example, According to OneSpan Cybersecurity Company, approximately 90% of financial institutions already have biometric signature solutions and 95% of life insurance company’s 2,200 financial representatives are using OneSpan Sign which is e-signature solution of OneSpan Company. In addition, they are e-signing 75% of applications which is a complete transformation that rates well ahead of the carrier’s expectations.

Blockchain: Smart Contract: -Blockchain Smart contracts are nothing but the lines of code that are stored on a blockchain and automatically execute when predetermined terms & conditions are met. It provides benefits such as it is most apparent in business collaborations in which they are typically used to enforce some type of agreement so that all participants can be certain of the outcome without an intermediary’s involvement. These smart contracts are being used to serve a wide range of purposes ranging from self-managed identities on public blockchains to automating business collaboration on permissioned blockchain. This blockchain is a digital ledger which store transaction publicly after veriﬁes the transaction by nodes.

Intelligent Content Analytics (ICA):- Intelligent Content Analytics (ICA)is used for deriving insights from content. Many of the enterprises have long focused on managing and storing content. As enterprises need to keep up in the digital world, enterprises are in need of quick access to information and the ability to analyze it. Thus, this ICA processes data and uses predictive analytic capabilities which lead enterprises to better decision making.

Mobility: - The mobile journey is resurfacing as a popular method for digital transactions and automating customer-facing processes. This mobility is highly values to have access to quick and secure DTM transactions on a smartphone or tablet. For DTM providers, the mobile journey involves leveraging signature capabilities through API and that for enterprises involves a mobile application and acquiring an API function of the DTM provider.

Digital Asset Management (DAM):- It is all about the flexibility, control, portability, access and reporting of digital assets between customers, organizations, partners and suppliers as a discipline and a technology. It has capabilities of becoming expected of financial service enterprises that conduct digital transactions and it is a great start of digital transformation in financial services. Through this asset management many financial documents which have monetary value are must be maintained & protected. This asset management has multiple security measures which assure the protection of provenance, transferability, integrity and privacy.

Thus, all these can be considered as the major trends in the global digital transaction management market.

Global Digital Transaction Management Market: By Solution Type

E-Signature

Authentication

Document Archival

Workflow Automation Human Resource Accounts payable Accounts receivable Contract management Mailroom digitization Others

Others

Global Digital Transaction Management Market: By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Digital Transaction Management Market: By End-User

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

