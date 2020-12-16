/EIN News/ -- MeMed Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Hibberd to its Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, December 16, 2020 – MeMed, a leader in host immune response-based solutions, today announced that Chris Hibberd has joined its Board of Directors. Hibberd has more than 20 years of

industry experience, leading global organizations that deliver high medical value products.

“We’re delighted to welcome Chris Hibberd to our Board of Directors as we prepare for our next stage of growth,” said Dr. Kfir Oved, MeMed’s Co-founder, Chairman and CTO. “Chris brings deep domain expertise in building high medical value diagnostic franchises and will be a wonderful addition to our Board.”

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “MeMed’s commitment to developing innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes remains steadfast. Chris joining our Board supports these efforts by further building the strategic leadership and operational excellence within it.”

Hibberd added: “MeMed is pioneering significant advances in patient management technology. I’m excited to contribute to the innovative work they are doing to empower clinicians with information that can help improve treatment decisions and personalize patient care.”

Hibberd serves as CEO and Executive Chairman of Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment by detecting the disease earlier. Prior to Nucleix, he was CEO and Co-Founder of Astute Medical, where he led the organization and securing of funding to support a product pipeline that included the launch of NephroCheck®, the first FDA cleared diagnostic for acute kidney injury risk, until its acquisition by bioMérieux. Hibberd previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Biosite, which was acquired for $1.7 billion by Inverness Medical. Earlier in his career, Hibberd was a manager at The Boston Consulting Group and a development engineer at Albright & Wilson Americas. He has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario and a B.A.Sc. in chemical engineering from the University of Toronto.

About MeMed:

MeMed decodes the complex signals of the immune system– its host response reactions – yielding rapid and actionable insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for their patients.

Running on our MeMed Key™ platform, which brings central lab precision to the point of need, the MeMed BV™ test measures proteins from a small serum sample within 15 minutes. Using a proprietary computational algorithm, MeMed BV™ integrates these measurements into a score indicating the likelihood of a bacterial or viral infection. The MeMed BV™ test has been validated in double-blind, international clinical studies and real-world evidence from more than 20,000 patients.

To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, visit http://www.me-med.com.

