Zambia Rugby Union: Christmas Rugby Tournaments

The weekend of Saturday 19th December, 2020 brings both the Copperbelt region and the Midlands region to a standstill with action from Kitwe and Lusaka respectively.

Copperbelt based teams such as Konkola, Nchanga, Mufulira, Kitwe Playing Fields, Chibuluma, Diggers, Roan and Ndola will converge at 'The Pit' home of the "Men at Work" Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

On the other hand, Midlands based teams will link up at the Yotam Muleya Stadium to determine who will be crowned kings and queens of the region. In contention will be hosts Red Arrows, Green Buffaloes, Nkwazi, Green Eagles and Lusaka.

The women teams from Red Arrows and Green Eagles will be in action in Lusaka and their counterparts from the Copperbelt Mufulira and Rising Stars will also be in action in Kitwe.

The Zambia Rugby Community comes alive with activities across the country following the green light given by the health authorities a few months ago.

Announcing the development, ZRU Spokesperson Tom Chaloba said, "As a Union we are doing our part in ensuring that we limit the number of people congregating at any one place hence coming up with this strategy. We have allowed clubs to organize games & tournaments for selected teams (with this strategy in mind) so as to adhere to the laid down precautions as instructed by the National Sports Council and the Ministry of Health"

"We continue advising our affiliate clubs to make sure all patrons, fans and everyone else who comes to their club houses is in conformity to the new normal. Our National Team selectors/scouts are on the look out for potential talent as we prepare for games slated for the 2021 International Rugby calendar" Chaloba concluded.

Sanitize!! Mask Up!! Meter Apart!! Roll Away!!

