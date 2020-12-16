Graph Database Market to reach US $2 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Expansion Plans, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand for systems competencies of processing low latency queries, precise real-time data mining through visualization of results, along with adoption of AI-based graph database services and tools drives the demand for graph database market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Graph Database Market by Type (RDF, property graph), Application (customer analytics, risk and compliance management, recommendation engines, fraud detection, supply chain management, others), Vertical (telecom & IT, BFSI, retail, government & utilities, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1042

The global graph database market size is projected to reach at USD 2 billion by 2025. The growth in demand for higher response time as well as precision for discovering new correlations and multi-dimensional data management based on real-time is the key factor fueling the graph database industry growth. Moreover, exponentially growing business data volumes and its significance to produce meaningful customer insights, growing demand for master data management systems, are other factors that are likely to augment the market growth.

Graph database systems have been widely used for fraud detection across different industry verticals including BFSI, e-commerce, among others. On the other hand, these solutions are provide optimized marketing performance, enhance operational agility for customer service, and create new sources for customer value. Continuous implementation of cloud computing environment throughout the verticals coupled with growing IoT applications is projected to augment the graph database market over the forecast period.

Browse the full report with Table of Content and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/graph-database-market

Based on the vertical, the market is segmented into telecom & IT, BFSI, retail, government & utilities, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The market for BFSI sector is anticipated to possess the highest growth rate over the forecast period since the need for graph database find a wide applications in banking, finance & insurance companies for cash flow analysis, fraud detection, and transaction analysis. Moreover, the growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages such as risk management, and customized solutions are some of the factors responsible for the graph database demand.

The global graph database market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1042

The global graph database industry is a wide range to North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the graph database applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the graph database market in North America.

The major players of the global graph database market are IBM, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, Neo4j, OrientDB, Franz, OpenLink Software, TIBCO, MarkLogic, DataStax, Ontotext, Stardog, TigerGraph, Cray, and more. The graph database market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1042

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Graph Database Market by Type

Chapter 6 Graph Database Market by Application

Chapter 7 Graph Database Market by Vertical

Chapter 8 Graph Database Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.