Automation Testing Market to reach US $68 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Initiatives, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Integration of developed technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), DevOps, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the industrial processes, encouraging businesses to choose automation solutions in their operations drives the demand for automation testing market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Automation Testing Market By Component (Testing Type (Static, Dynamic), Services (Advisory & Consulting Services, Planning & Development Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services, Others)), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop), Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Defense & Aerospace, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global automation testing market size is anticipated to reach at USD 68 billion by 2025. The industry has gained massive interest from the key IT organizations in the past few years, leading to significant investments for the advancement of the latest quality assurance & software testing solutions. Enterprises have started focusing more on QA, which can be gained by the implementation of agile solutions.

The industry players within the automation testing industry have set up new standards for enterprises as well as individuals to employ the automation testing services by delivering ease of use and enhanced user experience. Moreover, a digital transformation within the enterprises is gaining acceptance to minimize the costs associated in setting up the devices. Moreover, adoption of IoT and high speed networking technologies across various industry domains is likely to spur the demand for automation testing industry over the forecast period.

Based on the vertical segment, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, defense & aerospace, retail, logistics & transportation, telecom & IT, healthcare & life sciences, automotive, and others. The market for BFSI is anticipated to possess the largest market share in 2019 since the finance companies today are predominantly developing to match their user needs. Moreover, the growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages incorporation of advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, and AI into the business operations are some of the factors responsible for the automation testing demand.

The global automation testing market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global automation testing market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the automation testing applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the automation testing market in North America.

The major players of the global automation testing market are IBM, Keysight, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, CA Technologies, SmartBear Software, Parasoft, Ranorex, Eggplant, Sauce Labs, Applitools, Cigniti Technologies, AFour Technologies, Invensis Technologies, and more. The automation testing market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

