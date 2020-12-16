Arecor Announces Publication of Phase I Data for AT247 in Diabetes Care

AT247, a promising candidate in the pursuit for next generation insulins to improve glycemic control

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Limited ("Arecor" or "the Company"), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today's therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that Diabetes Care has published data for the Phase I clinical trial of AT247, its ultra-rapid acting insulin product candidate.



The manuscript titled 'Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Three Different Formulations of Insulin Aspart: A Randomized, Double blind, Crossover Study in Men with Type 1 Diabetes' is available online from today via https://care.diabetesjournals.org/lookup/doi/10.2337/dc20-1017 .

In the Phase I clinical study, AT247 exhibited an earlier insulin appearance, exposure, and offset, with corresponding enhanced early glucose-lowering effect compared with both NovoRapid® and Fiasp®.

AT247, a novel formulation of insulin, aims to accelerate insulin absorption, post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels. AT247 has the potential to significantly improve post prandial glucose control so avoiding episodes of both hypo and hyperglycemia.

Dr Eva Svehlikova, first author of the study, said: "Publication of these data in a peer-reviewed journal supports the representation of AT247 as a promising candidate in the pursuit for next generation ultra-rapid acting insulin designed to improve postprandial glycemic control and flexibility of dosing. This early evidence suggests that AT247 may also facilitate a fully closed loop artificial pancreas, a potentially life changing treatment option for people living with diabetes."

