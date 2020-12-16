Demand For Temperature-Sensitive Vaccines Is A Major Driver Of The Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics industry involves the logistics of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturer to the end-user. It includes transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions. Growth will result from increasing demand for drugs in general and in particular for temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines and blood plasma products. The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market has benefitted from rising pharmaceutical sales. Governments across the globe are continuously establishing new healthcare reforms triggering the growth of the pharmaceutical market, and rising income levels and urbanization in emerging economies also fuel its growth. The advantages of pharmaceutical manufacturers outsourcing to logistics service providers are another driver of the pharmaceutical logistics market. Low cost and greater visibility in the drug distribution chain are the main advantages of outsourcing logistics services and these are becoming an integral part of pharmaceutical companies’ business strategies.

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market reached a value of nearly $90.30 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The pharma logistics market is expected to reach $102.89 billion by 2025, and $130.03 billion by 2030.

Healthcare reforms in both developed and developing countries triggered the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs market. The American Health Care Act (AHCA) was introduced in the US in 2017. China and the World Bank launched the China Health Reform Program-for-Results to improve the quality of healthcare services in the country. India also launched a new National Health Policy in 2017. All these reforms and policies were aimed at improving the efficiency of healthcare systems, thus driving the demand for pharmaceutical products and their logistics.

