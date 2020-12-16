Asia Pacific Accounts For More Than Half Of Global Industrial Machinery Market Share

Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global industrial machinery market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global industrial machinery market. The industrial machinery industry consists of industrial machinery such as food and beverage manufacturing machinery, semiconductor manufacturing machinery, sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), machinery for making paper and paper products, printing and binding machinery and equipment, textile making machinery, and machinery for making plastics and rubber products by entities that produce industrial machinery.

The global industrial machinery market size is expected to decline from $580 billion in 2019 to $547.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $668.4 billion in 2023.

As per The Business Research Company’s industrial machinery market outlook, the market is segmented by type into woodworking and paper machinery, other industrial machinery, printing machinery and equipment, semiconductor machinery, food product machinery, by operation into autonomous, semi-autonomous, manual, and by capacity into small, medium, large. Subsegments covered are woodworking machinery, paper industry machinery, chemical processing machinery and equipment, glass making machinery, petroleum refining machinery, plastics working machinery, rubber working machinery, tannery machinery, textile making machinery, others - other industrial machinery, typesetting machinery, offset printing machinery, flexographic printing machinery, gravure printing machinery, printing trades binding machinery and equipment, others - printing machinery and equipment, wafer processing equipment, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment, other semiconductor making machinery, dairy product plant machinery and equipment, bakery machinery and equipment, meat and poultry processing and preparation machinery, other commercial food products machinery.

