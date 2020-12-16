Nomex Honeycomb Market 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Initiatives, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing defense spending followed by technological advancement in composite materials is expected to provide potential opportunities for the nomex honeycomb industry.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Nomex Honeycomb Market by Grade (Aerospace Grade, Commercial Grade, Others), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Marine, Medical, Sporting Goods, Others) and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In 2019, the global nomex honeycomb market size surpassed USD 500 million. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 8.5% over the forecast years 2020-2028.

Nomex honeycomb's main uses are in the fields of rail transportation, sporting goods, aerospace & defense, and marine industries. High mechanical strength, dielectric properties, high toughness, and good thermal stability has increased its adoption for high performance applications over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years. Transportation applications is expected to hold the second largest market concentration over the coming years. Lightweight and improved fuel efficiency is expected to increase its adoption in trucks and car doors.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global nomex honeycomb industry by assessing the market from porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis. Moreover, the nomex honeycomb market report comprises various qualitative parts such as market restraints, important market drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global companies.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share in nomex honeycomb industry. Presence of well-established aerospace equipment and component suppliers such as Arconic, Amphenol, Senior Aerospace, SKF USA, Inc., and Griffon Aerospace is expected to open new opportunities for the industry. continuous research & development from large aerospace manufacturers such as The Boeing Company, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rolls Royce Aerospace & Defence, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, and SAFRAN Company are expected to increase nomex honeycomb market concentration over the coming years.

The global nomex honeycomb industry is highly competitive in nature as large number of small & medium enterprises and well-established manufacturers are operating in this industry. Prominent players operating in this industry are Advanced Honeycomb Technologies Inc., Avic Composite Corporation, DuPont, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Honylite, Plascore Inc., Royal Ten Cate N.V., The Gill Corporation, and TRB Lightweight Structures Limited. Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting different actions such as new product development, technological enhancement, partnerships, merger & acquisition, and research & development in order to form strategies to cater growing industry requirement.

