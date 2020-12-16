Nordic Cosmetics Top-Selling Foreign CBD Brand in China

Nordic Cosmetics Among Top Five-Selling CBD Brands, Foreign or Domestic

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Cosmetics GmbH (“ Nordic Cosmetics ,” a subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the top-selling European CBD product manufacturer) and Asia Horizon Group Inc. (“Asia Horizon”), a trailblazer in China’s emerging CBD industry, are pleased to announce that Nordic Cosmetics has achieved the distinction of being the #1 top-selling foreign CBD brand in China, and the #5 top-selling overall, including domestic brands.



In September 2020, Nordic Cosmetics became the first foreign CBD brand invited to launch a flagship store on Tmall, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer online retail platform, offering a portfolio of nine Nordic Cosmetics’ premium CBD skincare products directly to Chinese consumers.

Nordic Cosmetics is the first CBD brand exclusively distributed by Asia Horizon in China, the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace. Asia Horizon is partnering with leading western brands to provide early access to Chinese consumers that are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of CBD. Tony Shan, the Head of Tmall Global for the Americas notes that while CBD “is much newer in China… it’s also gaining a lot of interest.”

Nordic Cosmetics CEO Dannie Hansen commented, “We’re pleased that Chinese consumers have responded positively to our unique and innovative skincare products and are delighted to be the top-selling foreign CBD brand in China. We are eager to continue our partnership with Asia Horizon and to grow our business across Asia.”

Asia Horizon CEO Brian Sheng added, “The initial reception to Nordic Cosmetics products by Chinese consumers demonstrates that consumers in the world’s largest skincare market are eager to try innovative CBD products. Launching a robust, localized marketing campaign has helped us become the top selling foreign brand, a notable milestone which validates our first-mover efforts bringing quality CBD products to China.”

About Nordic Cosmetics:

Nordic Cosmetics is the skincare-focused subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the market leader in Europe’s CBD market with more than 250,000 customers across its wide range of CBD products. For more information please visit: www.nordicoil.com

About Asia Horizon :

Asia Horizon is building Asia’s first global cannabinoid licensed producer as the only US company to secure a license from the Chinese government to process CBD from hemp in China. For more information please visit: www.asiahorizongroup.com