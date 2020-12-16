Blackhawk Floors Now Offers Hardwood Floor Refinishing Services in Phoenix, AZ

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring companies has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that they are now offering hardwood floor refinishing services in Phoenix.

“Hardwood floor refinishing is a specialty of ours, and wood refinishing allows you to keep your original floors while saving time and money,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest went on to explain that hardwood floors are a gorgeous element in individuals’ homes.

“They have the ability to pull any room together, are easy to clean, and most importantly, they look great,” said Elquest. “Hardwood flooring is also durable, but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible or immune to life’s wears and tears. At Blackhawk Floors in Phoenix, AZ, we appreciate all the great things about hardwood flooring, and we want you to get as much out of the life of your hardwood floors as possible.”

As it relates to hard wood floor refinishing, Elquest pointed out that wood refinishing is a simple process compared to replacing because it just involves sanding down the floor and refinishing it.

“You only need to replace your wood floors if they’re beyond repair,” Elquest stressed, before adding that Blackhawk Floors has also gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives. VOCs are carbon-based and vaporize under high pressure. In high amounts, these can be harmful to homeowners and their families.

“Using VOC-free adhesives is the safest way to do it, which is what we provide,” Elquest said.

In addition to using VOC-free adhesives, Blackhawk Floors has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful wood flooring showroom,” Elquest said. “We are located in the Zocallo Plaza in North Scottsdale.”

Elquest said customers will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

In addition to its samples on display, Blackhawk Floors is offering free estimates with COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest revealed. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

